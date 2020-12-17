The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• An unwanted trespassing female reported at 6:12 p.m. Nov. 8 in the 17000 block of Inwood Avenue N. turned out to be a woman who was lost. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies drove her home from her place of employment, as she was not from the area.
• Deputies were dispatched out to the Kwik Trip in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 to take custody of a clear baggie containing a white powdery substance that was found by a citizen.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Victor Path at 8:33 p.m. Nov. 8 reported being the victim of a puppy purchase scam. Deputies advised the complainant of the civil nature of the incident.
• In a pet purchase scam, victims go online to buy a pet they’ve never seen and pay money, only to never receive the animal.
• A rear license plate was reported stolen at 7:59 a.m. Nov. 9 while the victim was at work in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N.
• A resident in the 8000 block of 165th Street N. at 12:11 p.m. Nov. 9 reported his ex-wife for cashing his VA checks for the past 5 1/2 years.
• Cash and a safe containing methadone were reported stolen overnight Nov. 9-10 from an unlocked pickup truck parked in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N.
• A resident in the 6000 block of 145th Street at 4:43 p.m. Nov. 10 reported her vehicle broken into while in Ramsey County. Her garage door opener and documents pertaining to her address were stolen. After deputies cleared the address so that the complainant could safely return home, they advised her to reprogram the garage door system.
• A resident in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 7:44 a.m. Nov. 11 reported her son for yelling at himself, revving up his truck and causing a disturbance while he was cleaning the snow off the vehicle to leave for the day.
• A resident in the 14000 block of Geneva Avenue N. at 9:38 a.m. Nov. 11 reported her US Bank debit card compromised, after she received an email that two items were ready to be picked up at the Walmart in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
• The driver of a silver sedan was cited at 5:15 p.m. Nov. 11 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. for driving an uninsured vehicle after being pulled over for displaying license plates for the wrong category of vehicle. The driver admitted to installing the incorrect plates to cover up the fact that the vehicle registration had expired in June 2018.
• A resident in the 15000 block of Goodview Trail N. at 5:40 p.m. Nov. 11 reported his neighbor for calling him a racist after he asked the neighbor to turn his music down, as part of an ongoing issue.
• A suspicious male reported at 1:57 a.m. Nov. 12 for loitering outside the credit union in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. turned out to be the cleaning staff, who had keys to the building.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 10:20 a.m. Nov. 12 on eastbound 122nd Street N. and July Avenue N. for speeding 61 mph in a 50 mph zone by east-facing deputies in their marked squad on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar. Another motorist was cited by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol at 7:52 a.m. Nov. 13 on westbound 170th Street and Henna Avenue N. for speeding 78 mph in a 55 mph zone.
• A motorist was cited at 11:27 a.m. Nov. 13 at Highway 61 and Frenchman Road for running a red light after southbound deputies watched the southbound semaphore turn green before the eastbound motorist turned left on the red light. The violation was caught on squad video.
• A resident in the 15000 block of Falk Drive at 1:43 p.m. Nov. 13 reported the theft of August 2021 tabs.
• The driver of a dark-colored pickup truck was cited at 5:25 p.m. Nov. 14 in the 4000 block of northbound 159th Street N. for multiple stop sign violations on Oneka Parkway after deputies on patrol noticed him roll through several of them. The driver said he was Door Dashing.
• A resident in the 6000 block of 151st Street N. at 7:55 a.m. Nov. 15 reported a light pole down in the neighbor’s yard. Deputies advised Hugo Public Works to attend to the pole.
• A dispute about hunting land was reported at 5:27 p.m. Nov. 15 in the 7000 block of 132nd Street N. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies advised all parties on how harassment restraining orders work.
• A resident in the 14000 block of Fondant Avenue at 5:50 p.m. Nov. 15 reported his ATV and trailer stolen.
• An employee in the 5000 block of 152nd Street N. at 11:57 a.m. Nov. 16 reported preparing to terminate an employee and asked deputies for guidance about property given to the soon-to-be-former employee. Deputies advised the employer to ask for the property back. After that, the issue would be a civil matter.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 7:36 a.m. Nov. 17 in the 13000 block of southbound Keystone Avenue N. for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone by northbound deputies in their marked squad, who clocked him on radar.
• Deputies responded to a verbal and physical dispute between two males at 6:50 p.m. Nov. 17 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. Although both parties were given resources to alleviate family disturbances, they refused to pursue them and remove themselves from the situation. Deputies said they found themselves with no recourse but to wash their hands of the incident.
• A resident in the 14000 block of Glenbrook Avenue N. at 7:08 p.m. Nov. 17 reported her grandson for making a ski jump out of snow in her backyard. Deputies advised the complainant to have a chat with her grandson about her concerns, and a voicemail was subsequently left on the grandson’s phone.
• A resident in the 10000 block of 170th Street N. at 7:21 p.m. Nov. 17 reported finding a wallet near his mailbox. When deputies spoke to the owner of the wallet, she told them the wallet had fallen off her vehicle, and that she would pick it up in the morning. Deputies passed the information on to the day shift.
• A motorist was cited at 7:58 a.m. Nov. 19 in the 9000 block of eastbound 170th Street N. for speeding 69 mph in a 55 mph zone by westbound deputies, who clocked her on radar. Another motorist was cited at the same location at 12:54 p.m. that day for the same speed. A third motorist was cited at 1:01 p.m. that same day at that same location for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone. When the driver said she didn’t know what the speed limit was, deputies pointed out the clearly posted speed limit signs and asked her if she thought the speed limit was 70 mph.
• Deputies took a report of a possible missing female seen walking in the 4000 block of Victor Path at 10:00 p.m. Nov. 19. The complainant said he just wanted to pass on the information that he may have seen the female described on the Hugo Neighbors Facebook page as being in her late teens. The females did not look to be in distress, the complainant added.
• A resident in the 6000 block of 145th Bay N. reported her sliding door screen cut overnight Nov. 19-20. A neighbor had Ring camera footage of her incident, as well as another suspicious incident at his own residence. Deputies advised the neighbor to keep posting information about the rash of burglaries in the area to keep the neighborhood apprised.
• A motorist was cited at 6:16 p.m. Nov. 20 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. for driving after suspension after deputies on patrol observed the vehicle just driving along and conducted a random computer check.
• A set of suspicious taillights observed by deputies on patrol at 10:11 p.m. Nov. 20 at the NRI facility in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. turned out to be lights from a machine.
• A motorist was cited at 12:47 p.m. Nov. 21 on Forest Blvd. N. for driving without a driver’s license.
• A driver was cited at 11:21 p.m. Nov. 21 on Frenchman Road and Oneka Parkway N. for possessing marijuana in a motor vehicle after deputies on patrol conducted a traffic stop on the motorist for tint violation. During the traffic stop, deputies noticed pot in the center console and conducted a vehicle search. The driver also admitted to having the marijuana.
— Loretta Harding
