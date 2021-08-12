The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• A resident in the 5000 block of 146th Street N. at 9:14 a.m. July 2 reported a bale of hay dumped in the roadway. Hugo public works was notified.
• A resident in the 16000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 9:59 a.m. July 2 reported a forced burglary through the west side entrance door. Several rooms were disturbed, as were a drawer and closet. The only item taken was a white envelope containing $500 in cash from a top dresser drawer in a bedroom. There are no suspects.
• The driver of a white SUV was cited at 3:23 p.m. July 2 on Oneka Parkway N. and Farnham Avenue N. for failing to stop at the stop sign on northbound Oneka Avenue before turning right onto eastbound Farnham Avenue.
• Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies fielded a fireworks noise complaint at 12:20 a.m. July 4 in the 6000 block of 151st Street N.
• A resident in the 8000 block of 132nd Street N. at 8:57 a.m. July 4 reported civil issues over people staying on the property. Three highly qualified deputies with Crisis Negotiation Team training “expertly diffused” the situation.
• A resident in the 8000 block of 157th Street N. at 3:23 p.m. July 4 reported a female bit by the family dog. The patient was transported to the local hospital for stitches and further examination, and the dog placed on in-home quarantine.
• An out-of-state male was cited at 6:24 p.m. July 4 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. for displaying expired registration after deputies conducted a traffic stop on a rocket-style motorcycle bearing registration from another vehicle. When deputies contacted the driver, he produced a revoked drivers’ license from another state. He stated he’d purchased the bike from another party more than four months earlier and had not transferred the title to his own name with the Department of Motor Vehicles. The registration tab turned out to have come from his girlfriend’s motorcycle license plate. The correct registration from his own motorcycle had expired.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Evergreen Drive at 9:59 p.m. July 4 reported fireworks being launched in the area, with ashes landing on neighborhood driveways.
• Deputies dispatched out to a fireworks complaint at 10:16 p.m. July 4 were diverted to assist with a burglary in progress in the 14000 block of Grantaire Lane N.
• A vehicle in the 6000 block of 151st Street N. was reported damaged at 1:06 a.m. July 5.
• A resident in the 5000 block of 138th Street N. at 2:50 p.m. July 6 reported a fraudulent check passed.
• Deputies issued a citation for expired registration at 9:41 p.m. July 6 in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 7:41 a.m. July 7 on Forest Blvd. N. and 152nd Street N. for driving after revocation and for failure to provide valid proof of insurance, after being pulled over for displaying tabs that expired in September 2020.
• A resident in the 7000 block of 140th Street N. at 1:53 p.m. July 7 reported receiving telephone calls telling her she’d won a prize. The complainant told deputies she believed it was a scam and was advised not to give the caller any personal or financial information to the caller.
• A suspicious male spotted inside a business in the 13000 block of Fenway Avenue N. at 12:20 a.m. July 8 with the door open turned out to be the owner.
• A resident in the 14000 block of Garden Way N. at 8:34 a.m. July 8 reported a silver Honda Civic with dark tinted windows drive up and down her street three times, possibly to case open garage doors in the area. The complainant said that when the male saw her he left the area.
Deputies on water patrol stopped a boat on Bald Eagle Lake for people riding on the transom at 6:14 p.m. July 8.
• A resident in the 6000 block of 146th Street N. at 7:48 a.m. July 9 reported a suspicious vehicle parked facing in the wrong direction. The vehicle was registered from out of the area.
• Deputies responded to three noise complaints during the night of July 9-10. At 8:33 p.m., a domestic argument was reported in the 6000 block of 152nd Street N., which turned out to be a group of four individuals playing loud music, drinking alcohol and being loud and boisterous. Deputies advised the group to be aware of neighbors’ proximity when socializing.
• At 10:12 p.m. July 9, a family was reported for playing loud music in their town home garage in the 5000 block of French Drive N. When deputies contacted them, they immediately volunteered to turn off the music.
• At 1:59 a.m. July 10, a resident in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. reported the neighbor for pumping noise into her trailer. However, deputies arriving on the scene observed the noise inside her trailer was not musical, but mechanical.
• A driver’s license and credit card were reported found at the Tough Mudder event in the 14000 block of Irish Avenue N. at 10:33 a.m. July 10. Deputies located the owner through on line research and returned the items to her.
• The driver of an older model silver pickup truck was cited at 8:51 p.m. July 10 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. for driving after revocation and for presenting an insurance card that was expired due to non-payment. Deputies on patrol conducted the traffic stop after they randomly ran the subject’s license plate for a Mobile Data Computer (MDC) check.
• A golf cart driving around with a siren blaring was reported at 8:59 p.m. July 10 in the 4000 block of Prairie Trail N.
• A resident in the 15000 block of Homestead Avenue N. at 9:13 p.m. July 10 reported a port-a-potty truck for striking a mailbox, and failing to stop or report the damage. The complainant assisted the mailbox owner by calling the company that owned the truck with information about the incident. The owner of the mailbox said she didn’t want to press charges, but simply wanted the port-a-potty company to buy her a new mailbox.
— Loretta Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.