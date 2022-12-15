The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
•A resident in the 4000 block of Victor Path N. at 1:43 p.m. Oct. 30 reported funds stolen from a Roth IRA.
•An enclosed trailer containing three snowmobiles was reported stolen from the 14000 block of Ferrara Avenue N. at 5:40 a.m. Oct. 31.
•Many items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 4000 block of Evergreen Drive N. at 7:01 a.m. Oct. 31. The missing inventory included a laptop computer in a laptop bag with an Apple Airtag inside. The Airtag tracked to the 1000 block of Rose Street in St. Paul. When St. Paul police checked that address, they could not locate the stolen property.
•A motorist was likely cited, or maybe even arrested, at 4:59 p.m. Oct. 31 in the area of Highway 61 at Frenchman Road for any or all of the following violations: failure to provide proof of insurance, speeding and possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia in a motor vehicle, following a traffic stop for speeding and the subsequent vehicle search.
•A Minnesota motorist was cited for driving after revocation, failure to register a motor vehicle in a timely manner and failure to provide proof of insurance following a traffic stop at 10:12 p.m. Oct. 31 in the area of Frenchman Road and Oneka Parkway N. for tabs that expired in August. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies were scratching their heads wondering why the driver admitted to being the owner of the vehicle and identified himself verbally, though no record of the vehicle could be found in the system. The driver also admitted to not having insurance. When deputies got to the bottom of it all, they discovered the driver was revoked.
• Deputies issued a verbal warning to a driver for failing to maintain a lane and possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia in a motor vehicle, following a traffic stop at 11:30 p.m. Nov. 1 in the area of Finale Avenue N. and 141st Street N. for the driving conduct. During the stop, deputies detected the odor of pot and searched the vehicle. The search yielded a small plastic container with a green leafy substance, small grinder and scale, which were confiscated to be destroyed.
•A door of a pickup truck was reported pried open at 7:16 a.m. Nov. 2 in the 5000 block of 140th Street N. Although the steering mechanism was damaged, nothing appeared to have been taken from the vehicle.
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 8:15 a.m. Nov. 2 on eastbound 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 68 mph in a 55 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked the vehicle on radar. Another motorist was cited at 9:32 a.m. Nov. 2 on westbound Freeland Avenue N. and Oneka Lake Blvd. N. for speeding 43 mph in a 30 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol in their marked squad, who clocked the vehicle on radar.
•A westbound motorist was cited at 9:07 a.m. Nov. 3 on Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Geneva Avenue N. for speeding 40 mph in a 30 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol in their marked squad, who clocked the vehicle on radar.
•A business in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 11:22 a.m. Nov. 3 reported a person for passing counterfeit money. At 12:20 p.m. Nov. 3, a report of counterfeit money came in from the 14000 block of Fitzgerald Avenue N.
•A vehicle parked in the area of Farnham Avenue N. and French Drive N. was cited at 5:42 p.m. Nov. 3 for displaying registration that expired in September. The vehicle handled the entire transaction by itself, as the citation was placed under its wiper.
•A motorist was arrested for undisclosed offenses at 6:45 p.m. Nov. 3 in the area of Frenchman Road and Everton Avenue N. following a traffic stop for expired license registration. Meanwhile, more motorists were arrested on warrants and for having uninsured vehicles at 2:04 a.m. Nov. 4 in the area of Frenchman Road and Victor Hugo Blvd. N.
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 9:47 p.m. Nov. 4 in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and 147th Street N. for driving after revocation, following a traffic stop for lack of rear plate lights. During the stop, deputies discovered the registered owner of the vehicle in the passenger seat and the person behind the wheel with only a paper ID. Although the driver immediately admitted to being revoked, a computer check revealed a long history of failing to appear in court to pay fines. A valid driver took over behind the wheel at the conclusion of the stop.
•Deputies issued another citation at 1:55 a.m. Nov. 5 in the area of 140th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. for driving after revocation.
• A male of undisclosed identity was arrested at 5:08 p.m. Nov. 5 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. following a traffic stop for no blinker usage and evading behavior. At the outset of the traffic stop, the passenger tried to hide in the vehicle. When deputies spotted him, they recognized him as a male trespassed from a property and detained him. Deputies also spotted drug paraphernalia in plain view and searched the vehicle, only to discover more suspected narcotics and vehicle plates belonging to another vehicle.
— Loretta Harding
