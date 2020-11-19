The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
• A Minnesota driver was cited at 9:41 a.m. Oct. 11 on northbound Forest Blvd. N. and 165th Street N. for passing on the right where prohibited by Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies behind him in their marked squad, who observed him pass a vehicle waiting to turn west on 165th Street N. The driver admitted to passing on the right but said they didn't know it was a violation.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 10:19 a.m. Oct. 11 on westbound 170th Street N. and Henna Avenue N. for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies in their marked squad, who clocked him on radar. Another Minnesota driver was cited at 10:41 a.m. Oct. 11 in the 9000 block of eastbound 170th Street N. for speeding 79 mph in a 55 mph zone by westbound deputies in their marked squad, who clocked him on radar. The driver admitted to not paying attention or knowing the speed limit.
• An anonymous person reported a southbound drone flying low over houses in the 6000 block of 145th Circle N. at 10:20 p.m. Oct. 12. Deputies checked the area, but found no suspicious vehicles or persons.
• An ex-boyfriend in the 6000 block of 151st Street at 1:20 p.m. Oct. 13 reported his girlfriend for not giving his dog back after they broke up. Deputies advised the complainant to contact an attorney to retain custody.
• A resident in the 6000 block of 132nd Street N. at 5:00 p.m. Oct. 13 reported receiving a scam phone call during which a male with a thick accent stated he was from U.S. Border Patrol advising her there was a package being sent to her containing contraband. Therefore, he said, she would be in really big trouble if she didn't provide her personal information. But she did not divulge any personal information.
• The driver of an older red sedan was cited at 5:16 p.m. Oct. 13 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. for tabs that expired in January. The driver said he'd purchased the vehicle from an acquaintance in April and didn't transfer the title.
• A Minnesota male was cited at 9:39 p.m. Oct. 13 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for driving after revocation after he was pulled over for not displaying license plates or the required rear license plate light. During the stop, deputies noticed a temporary tag in the back window and the fact that the driver didn't have a valid driver's license.
A suspicious male reported at 1:03 p.m. Oct. 14 in the 6000 block of 145th Alcove N. was verified to be a remodeling contractor working on a home on 145th Bay N.
• An auto business in the 5000 block of 140th Street N. at 2:01 p.m. Oct. 14 reported a customer for returning a loaner vehicle with up to $3,000 in damage to the rear bumper and side passenger door. Each of the complainant's numerous attempts to contact the customer went straight into voicemail.
• A suspicious male was reported at 4:20 p.m. Oct. 14 in the 12000 block of Keller Avenue N. The male twice came to the residence to peer into the house and take photos. The male also asked two younger children if the parents were at home. On receiving a negative reply, the male left. Deputies advised the complainant to call them the next time the male turns up for contact.
• A motorist presenting an El Salvador driver's license was cited at 4:22 p.m. Oct. 14 on Forest Blvd. N. and 120th Street N. for driving on a revoked Minnesota driver's license after he was pulled over for an object suspended from his rearview mirror.
• A suspicious vehicle observed at 8:52 p.m. Oct. 14 in a parking lot in the 4000 block of Heritage Parkway N. after hours turned out to be locals sitting and talking.
• A motorist in the 170th Street N. roundabout at Forest Blvd. N. at noon Oct. 15 reported a male in the vehicle in front of her for stopping to accuse her of hitting his vehicle. Even though he took pictures of her and her vehicle, she said she did not hit his vehicle.
• A resident in the 5000 block of 141st Street N. at 6:44 p.m. Oct. 16 reported receiving a suspicious phone call asking for her personal information. The complainant's only response to the scam caller was to become angry and hang up the phone.
• An unidentified male was arrested at 9:39 p.m. Oct. 16 on Everton Avenue N. and Frenchman Road for driving after revocation and narcotics possession, after deputies conducting a routine business check of the Kwik Trip ran the plate number of a vehicle in the area. During the traffic stop, deputies smelled pot in the vehicle and conducted a search.
• A motorist was cited at 9:23 a.m. Oct. 17 on eastbound 170th Street N. and Keystone Avenue N. for speeding 68 mph in a 55 mph zone by westbound deputies, who clocked the vehicle on radar. Another driver was cited for speeding 69 mph at 1:54 p.m. Oct. 17 on the same road, but at Jeffrey Avenue N. and headed in the opposite direction.
• An ex-boyfriend in the 7000 block of Oneka Lake Blvd. N. at 5:09 a.m. Oct. 18 reported his ex-girlfriend for stealing money, and the ex-girlfriend reported her ex-boyfriend for stealing her vehicle. Harassment and civil issue complaints flowed back and forth from both parties.
• An unwanted person who was given a ride to the complainant's house in the 7000 block of Oneka Lake Blvd. N. at 6:15 a.m. Oct. 18 prompted a resident at the address
to advise a man to make better choices in the future that included not contacting someone he doesn't want to have contact with.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 7:41 a.m. Oct. 18 on eastbound 122nd Street N. and July Avenue N. for speeding 67 mph in a 50 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar. The driver admitted to going 70 mph.
• A motorist was cited at 9:55 a.m. on westbound 170th Street N. and Jeffrey Avenue N. for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies in their marked squad, who clocked him on radar.
• A Minnesota driver was cited at 11:08 a.m. in the 6000 block of Oneka Lake Blvd. N. for speeding 38 mph in a 30 mph zone by eastbound deputies in their marked squad, who clocked him on radar.
• The owner of a pop-up camper trailer received a citation in the mailbox for vehicle registration that expired in February 2019. Deputies on patrol found the vehicle parked on the city street in front of their residence in the 6000 block of 152nd Street N. at 11:22 a.m. Oct. 18 with the tardy tabs.
• A girlfriend in the 4000 block of Rosemary Way N. at 6:24 p.m. Oct. 18 reported that her boyfriend was assaulted by a neighbor who had entered their residence without permission.
• A motor vehicle parked on the city street in the 13000 block of Fenway Blvd. N. at 10:40 p.m. Oct. 18 received a citation under the windshield wiper for displaying tabs that expired in July.
• A son was arrested at 4:04 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Hugo Credit Union in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. for possession of stolen property. His father reported him for stealing his vehicle from his Chisago County residence and tipped off deputies as to the son's intended destination.
• An unidentified driver was cited at 9:22 p.m. Oct. 19 on Forest Blvd. N. and Frenchman Road for stop sign violation and driving after revocation. A citation for displaying tabs that expired in May was issued at 3:41 p.m. Oct. 21 on Frenchman Road and Everton Avenue N. to a driver who said that their renewal had slipped her mind.
• Suspicious persons reported for being in a backyard in the 5000 block of 126th Street N. loading items into a trailer at 10:54 p.m. Oct. 21 turned out to be the homeowner. When deputies advised him against conducting such activities at the late hour, the homeowner said he was done and would return inside.
• A suspicious vehicle displaying stolen plates was pulled over at 7:53 p.m. Oct. 22 on 140th Street N. at Isleton Avenue N. The occupants said they were the real registered owners of the stolen plates and had later found them on some railroad tracks in Ramsey County. When deputies couldn't confirm the subjects were the real owners, they advised them to remove the plates and order new ones.
• A suspicious vehicle left running in the parking lot of a business in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. at 3:27 a.m. Oct. 23 turned out to belong to a driver who stated he was having a bad night and needed some fresh air.
• A citation was issued to a driver at 9:04 a.m. Oct. 23 in the 10000 block of 170th Street N. for speeding 83 mph in a 55 mph zone.
• Insulation was reported stolen at 12:32 p.m. Oct. 23 from new construction in the 4000 block of 162nd Street N.
• An unidentified motorist was cited at 11:42 p.m. Oct. 23 on northbound Forest Blvd. N. for driving after revocation and open bottle violation after deputies following the vehicle observed it cross the centerline and fog line and pulled the driver over for a missing headlight. During the traffic stop, deputies noticed the smell of pot coming from the vehicle and saw an open beer can in the center console.
— Loretta Harding
