The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• A truck parked in the area of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. and Victor Path overnight Feb. 27-28 was reported damaged, and items were reportedly taken from the bed of the truck.
• A resident in the 6000 block of 150th Street N. at 8:34 p.m. March 1 reported being stopped from buying gift cards by Forest Lake Target employees who recognized a scam in the making. However, the complainant did provide scammers with her Amazon credit card information. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies advised her to contact Amazon to cancel the card on which charges had yet to be made.
• An unknown motorist was cited at 11:19 p.m. March 1 on 132nd Street N. and Goodview Avenue N. for displaying expired registration. Another unknown motorist was cited for the same offense on Oneka Parkway N. and 149th Street N. at 11:41 p.m. that same evening. The tabs on the second vehicle expired in June.
• A Minnesota driver was cited at 6:44 a.m. March 2 on westbound 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol in their marked squad, who clocked him on radar.
• A mom in the 15000 block of Ingersoll Avenue N. at 3:11 p.m. March 3 reported her son’s friend for borrowing his enclosed trailer to transport items to a storage unit and not returning it.
Her son told deputies he didn’t appreciate their interference in the matter and told them to get off the property.
He advised them he would take care of the situation from that point as he alone knew how to get in touch with his friend.
• A resident in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 4:08 p.m. March 3 reported meeting someone online at a dating website called Plenty of Fish. That person persuaded the complainant to purchase more than $7,000 worth of Apple products and AT&T services. She willingly did so, but later realized it was a scam.
• An unidentified male was arrested at 5:52 p.m. March 3 in the 4000 block of Victor Path on a felony probation violation warrant.
• A suspicious occupied vehicle darkened out and parked at 9:16 p.m. March 3 in the parking lot of a closed business in the 5000 block of 140th Street N. turned out to be a male on his break just eating and listening to music. The man voluntarily moved along.
• A suspicious couple and surplus male hanging out at the Kwik Trip in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 4:31 a.m. March 4 turned out to be the same suspicious couple and spare male who told deputies at an earlier traffic stop that they were waiting for a ride.
Deputies advised the trio that their time to continue to wait for a ride was now up and they needed to leave.
They did so without incident.
• An abandoned bicycle was reported found at 2:30 p.m. March 4 in the 14000 block of Francesca Avenue N. Deputies told the reporter they would pass on the information to Hugo public works to pick up the next day.
Two hours later, the complainant who’d called in earlier reported deputies for not responding, because the bicycle was still there.
Deputies went out to gather up the bike to be placed in the public works garage. The bike came back clear, with no stolen status.
• An ex-girlfriend in the 4000 block of 149th Street N. at 3:07 p.m. March 4 reported the top of her convertible recently damaged, possibly by her ex-boyfriend. Deputies observed two long cuts through the cover and into the vehicle.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 7:47 a.m. March 5 on eastbound 170th Street N. and Keystone Avenue N. for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone as he passed another vehicle. The driver said he didn’t know how fast he was going.
• A resident in the 14000 block of Finale Avenue N. at 10:10 a.m. March 5 reported that a male with an accent and claiming to be from AOL informed her that her account had been hacked. The complainant gave the caller information about her computer, which he was supposedly able to fix. When the male asked for $200 via check to be mailed to an address in New Jersey, the complainant complied. The reporter then had her bank stop payment on the check.
• A resident in the 7000 block of 177th Street N. at 12:53 p.m. March 5 reported a male with an accent claiming to be from an attorney’s office informing him his grandson had been arrested. The caller gave the complainant information on how to get his grandson out on bail that would require $8,600 in cash. The complainant recognized the infamous grandparent scam and hung up on the caller without monetary loss.
• Signs of a burglary reported at 9:46 a.m. March 7 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. turned out to be the complainant, who hadn’t secured his fence properly.
• A suspicious vehicle reported at 9:58 p.m. March 7 for leaving its lights on for the past 14 hours in the 17000 block of Henna Avenue N. turned out to be “obvious decorative yard lights” as observed from the street.
• A resident in the 13000 block of Keystone Avenue N. at 1:07 p.m. March 8 reported receiving a check for a horse saddle and sending that check to the Royal Credit Union bank through a phone app. He was notified that the fraud division had gotten involved.
• A resident in the 14000 block of Finale Avenue at 1:30 p.m. March 8 reported receiving scam phone calls requesting money to be sent. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies advised the complainant to block the number.
• A resident in the 6000 block of Egg Lake Road N. at 9:55 p.m. March 8 reported a male living in the home for stealing a vehicle belonging to the complainant.
• A resident in the 6000 block of 135th Street N. at 11:22 p.m. March 8 reported kids in a white truck for shooting off fireworks.
• A motorist was cited at 7:34 a.m. March 9 on Frenchman Road and Forest Blvd. N. for engaging in a cell phone call while driving.
• A suspicious vehicle occupied by three juvenile males was reported for pulling into a driveway in the 9000 block of 130th Street at 5:32 p.m. March 9. The males got out and were waiting, the complainant said. They eventually turned out to be youths who accidentally went to the wrong address to wait for a car sale. The complainant’s husband contacted the youths and coached them on why their behavior was not a smart thing to do.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested at 10:13 p.m. March 9 in the 6000 block of Egg Lake Blvd. N. following a driving complaint. Deputies recognized the driver from previous incidents and took him into custody after he became uncooperative.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 7:14 a.m. March 10 on eastbound Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Geneva Avenue N. for speeding 39 mph in a 30 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar.
• A resident in the 5000 block of 130th Way N. at 11:11 a.m. March 10 reported an attempted Publisher’s Clearing House scam. The complainant’s mother recognized the scam and hung up the phone without engaging the caller.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 8:16 a.m. March 11 on westbound 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 68 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies in their marked squad, who clocked him on radar.
A resident in the 6000 block of 180th Street N. at 2:40 p.m. March 11 reported her Menard’s rebate check was stolen from her mailbox and cashed.
• A resident in the 13000 block of Fiona Avenue N. at 4:27 p.m. March 11 reported two males who arrived and then left in a dark SUV for showing up in her driveway at 11:30 p.m. March 9 to look into her car’s windows and climb into the back of a work truck to look around. Nothing was reported taken.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 10:10 a.m. March 12 on eastbound 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone by westbound deputies in their marked squad, who clocked him on radar.
A resident in the 7000 block of 170th Street N. at 4:25 p.m. March 12 reported receiving a phone call from a party claiming to be from Direct TV wanting to upgrade boxes due to COVID-19.
The caller possessed information about her provider account and asked for $224 from the complainant. The complainant provided only the last four digits of her Social Security number before calling Direct TV to verify that it was a scam.
• A driver was cited at 2:18 a.m. March 13 on Frenchman Road and Elmcrest Avenue N. for expired registration.
• A Minnesota driver was cited at 8:16 a.m. March 13 on eastbound 170th Street N. at Henna Avenue N. for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone by westbound deputies in their marked squad, who clocked him on radar.
— Loretta Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.