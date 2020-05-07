The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• A resident in the 5000 block of 141st Court N. at 11:54 a.m. April 5 reported an unoccupied tent containing dehydrated food packs on city property. A disassembled bicycle was also locked to a tree on the walking path near the tent. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies advised the complainant to call back if she saw anyone.
• A juvenile male in the 13000 block of Fenway Blvd. N. at 2:44 p.m. April 5 reported someone on the internet trying to scam him out of money due to a video he’d shared on social media.
• Employees of the Kwik Trip in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 8:29 p.m. April 4 reported finding a bag of suspected marijuana in the store. Deputies took custody of the bag for immediate disposal.
• A truck without license plates was reported for emptying a bagful of contractor debris into the street near Jardin Avenue N. and Elmcrest Avenue N. at 8:36 p.m. April 6. Hugo Public Works was notified of the dumping.
• Loud music and talking were reported at 1:50 a.m. April 8 in the vicinity of Elm Drive N. and Heritage Parkway N. Deputies were immediately able to locate the source of the racket coming from an open window and persuaded the partiers to keep the volume to a minimum.
• A resident in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 1:21 p.m. April 8 reported stolen cigarettes. Follow up will be conducted with video footage.
• A money clip was reported stolen at 2:55 p.m. April 8 from a vehicle parked in the 8000 block of 140th Street N.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Prairie Trail N. at 4:40 p.m. April 8 reported seeing a vehicle take outgoing mail out of her box and drive off. The complainant retrieved the license number, but deputies were unable to contact the registered owner.
• A mom in the 14000 block of Geneva Way N. at 9:47 a.m. April 9 reported her son’s brown, spray-painted bike missing.
• A Hugo resident at 6:24 p.m. April 9 reported receiving an email from an unknown sender claiming that unknown persons had cameras in his home and would expose the pictures and videos over social media if $19,000 was not transferred to them. A second resident, in the 17000 block of Henna Avenue N. at 10:58 p.m. the same day, reported receiving an email from the same scammer making the same claim and angling for the same amount of money. Deputies advised both complainants that it was all an attempted scam, to not send money to the scammer, to block the email address and to monitor all internet activity.
• A resident in the 15000 block of Emerald Drive N. reported the topper of his truck broken into overnight April 9-10 and numerous electric tools and tool sets stolen.
• A resident in the 15000 block of Fairoaks Avenue N. reported outgoing mail in her mailbox missing overnight April 9-10. In the morning, the complainant found two unopened pieces of mail on the ground and other pieces missing. The complainant suggested the mail may have blown out of her mailbox.
• A license plate was reported stolen at 1:11 p.m. April 10 from a vehicle parked in the 5000 block of 159th Street N. The plate was entered into the National Crime Information Center as stolen.
• Burglary was reported at 12:15 p.m. April 11 in the 5000 block of Frenchman Road.
• A noisy dirt biker was reported at 6:00 p.m. April 11 in the 13000 block of Geneva Avenue N.
Loretta Harding
