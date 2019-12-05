The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• A delivery man reported being bitten by a dog in the 7000 block of 137th Street Court N. at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 27 as he attempted to deliver an Amazon package. Although the delivery man reported no injuries or torn clothing, the case number was provided to both him and the dog’s owner.
• A smoker was cited at 12:22 a.m. Oct. 29 on Forest Blvd. N. and 170th Street N. for driving after suspension
after Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies on routine patrol conducted a traffic stop after observing the motorist in front of them throw a cigarette butt
out the window.
During the stop, deputies looked up the driver on their computer and discovered the revoked status. The driver was also issued a verbal warning about littering and made to legally park the vehicle at the Blacksmith Lounge.
• A suspicious male parked in the Festival Foods lot in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. at 4:51 a.m. Oct. 29 turned out to be a man sleeping in his car.
• A music listener was cited at 8:57 a.m. Oct. 29 in the 14000 block of southbound Forest Blvd. N. for cellphone use while driving, after northbound deputies observed her activity at the red light. The driver told deputies she knew why they had stopped her and that she was changing the music on her phone.
• Several items were reported stolen at 7:02 a.m. Oct. 30 from the Kwik Trip store in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. by a white male who made his getaway in a stolen pickup truck.
• A male was cited at 4 p.m. Oct. 30 on eastbound Frenchman Road for speeding in a 50 mph zone by westbound deputies.
While attempting a U-turn, deputies clocked the vehicle at only 58 mph.
During the traffic stop, deputies were put off by the extremely dark window tint and activated the Tint-O-Meter enforcement device. The subject’s windows emitted 22% light, below the acceptable standard. The driver told deputies he was driving his girlfriend’s vehicle.
Nonetheless, he was issued a
verbal warning for his girlfriend’s window tint.
• Suspicious activity reported at 7:33 a.m. Oct. 31 in the 13000 block of Flay Avenue turned out to be a balloon, which deputies quickly dispatched before clearing the scene.
• An unidentified driver was cited at 7:57 a.m. Oct. 31 on westbound Oneka Lake Blvd. and Geneva Avenue N. for speeding 35 mph in a 30 mph zone by eastbound deputies on stationary patrol who clocked him at 42 mph. The driver admitted to speeding.
• Another unidentified driver was issued a verbal warning at 10:56 a.m. Oct. 31 on 170th Street and Jeffrey Avenue N. for speeding 67 mph in a 55 mph zone.
• A resident in the 15000 block of French Drive N. at 11:34 a.m. Oct. 31 reported her ex-boyfriend for harassment after she received vulgar texts and phone calls from him. The communications pertained to their common child and ensuing parenting time issues. Deputies suggested that the complainant file for a harassment restraining order and explained how she could obtain one. At the reporter’s request, deputies left a voice message with the subject.
• A resident in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 9:03 p.m. Oct. 31 reported his vehicle egged. Deputies checked the area for any other vehicles that may have been egged and didn’t see any. A neighbor reported seeing a white male with brown boots, jeans and a black Carhart jacket hanging out in the area. The complainant could provide no suspects. Deputies checked the area without success.
• A male was cited at 11:04 a.m. Nov. 1 in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for failing to stop at the stop sign at 146th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. after he was observed turning right on Highway 61 without stopping by northbound deputies.
“Did I just roll that stop sign back there?” the driver asked deputies upon being pulled over.
• A male was cited at 4:33 p.m. Nov. 1 in the 14000 block of Elmcrest Avenue N. for driving after revocation and failure to provide proof of insurance after deputies driving through the Kwik Trip parking lot conducted a random computer check on one of the vehicles there. The vehicle was left on Elmcrest Avenue N. and Frenchman Road to be towed, and the vehicle’s occupants were left to call for a ride.
• A mailbox was reported blown up overnight Nov. 1-2 in the 5000 block
of 180th Street N.
• An unknown motorist was cited at 12:30 a.m. Nov. 2 in the 13000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for marijuana and paraphernalia possession in a motor vehicle and speeding 46 mph in a 35 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol. During the traffic stop, deputies detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver admitted to having a dugout in the vehicle, and a subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered two empty THC containers.
• Deputies picked up a wallet they found in the 6000 block of 145th Street N. at 2:02 p.m. Nov. 2 and returned it to its owner.
• A report of juvenile males throwing rocks into a garage in the 15000 block of Fanning Drive N. at 2:09 p.m. Nov. 2 turned out to be two youths walking down the street kicking rocks. The complainant said he and his father-in-law were standing in the garage with the door halfway up when a rock flew in and nearly struck his father-in-law. They then saw two boys run into the residence across the street. When deputies talked to the youths, they said one of the rocks they were kicking from the ground accidentally flew into the neighbor’s garage. Deputies accompanied the boys as they crossed the street to apologize to their neighbor.
• A resident in the 5000 block of Goodview Trail Alcove N. reported the driver’s side window broken off his vehicle overnight Nov. 2-3. A car was seen leaving the area sometime between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m.
• A resident in the 6000 block of 150th Street N. reported both side mirrors of his vehicle smashed overnight Nov. 2-3.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 12:37 a.m. Nov. 3 on 140th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. for speeding 52 mph in a 35 mph zone by Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies on stationary patrol.
• A Minnesota driver was cited at 10:39 a.m. Nov. 3 on westbound Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Geneva Avenue N. for speeding 35 mph in a 30 mph zone by east-facing deputies operating stationary radar who clocked him at 39 mph. The driver said she was late for church.
• A Hugo man was arrested at 7:21 p.m. Nov. 3 in the 4000 block of Rosemary Way N. on an outstanding warrant for probation violation after deputies were dispatched to a call about a suspicious vehicle. On arrival, deputies observed that the parked vehicle was running and occupied by two persons. The occupants said they both live in the Rosemary townhomes and were just sitting in their vehicle smoking. On request, the occupant of the driver’s seat stated he didn’t have his driver’s license, which he thought might still be suspended.
When deputies asked if he had any warrants out on him, the driver answered with a lack of certainty. After deputies looked the subject up on their computer, they became certain of his warranted status.
• A Minnesota woman was cited at 3:39 p.m. Nov. 4 on eastbound Frenchman Road at Oneka Parkway for speeding 65 mph in a 50 mph zone after westbound deputies on routine patrol observed her rapidly passing other vehicles and even more rapidly approaching the sign reducing the speed to 45 mph. The driver said she was in a hurry to get home.
• A construction trailer parked in the 12000 block of Hilo Court N. was reported damaged overnight Nov. 4-5 after someone tried to steal it.
• Multiple items were reported stolen from a business yard in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. overnight Nov. 4-5. Deputies located a trail behind the business that was used to gain access to the property.
• A distracted driver was cited at 4:34 p.m. Nov. 5 on westbound Frenchman Road and Elmcrest Avenue for using a wireless communications device while driving. He was spotted by deputies driving beside him who noticed him holding his phone at steering wheel level. Deputies further observed the driver appearing to scroll or push buttons on his device. The driver said he was aware of the hands-free law and had just taken his phone out of his pocket to give to his passenger.
When deputies noted his passenger was on her own phone, they asked the driver why she would need to be given his phone when she already had her own phone. The passenger piped up, “Maybe he didn’t know I had mine.”
• A fast-talking driver was cited at 5:11 p.m. Nov. 6 in the 4000 block of eastbound Frenchman Road for speeding 58 mph in a 45 mph zone by eastbound deputies on routine patrol near Oneka Parkway N. Deputies observed the driver rapidly pass all the vehicles traveling beside him. When asked why he took his time stopping for deputies trying to pull him over, the driver said he didn’t see the squad car behind him. And besides, the driver told deputies, he wasn’t sure deputies were trying to stop him and he was just trying to get out of their way.
And another thing, the driver stated, he didn’t realize he was driving that fast (as he was flying past all the other motorists on the road)
and that he believed his vehicle’s transmission may have been off because he’d just had it serviced at Auto Nation Ford. Not only that, he may need to bring his vehicle back in for service. While hearing this story, deputies observed a suspended object hanging from his rearview mirror.
While telling the story, the subject noticed deputies observing the hanging object and quickly removed it and kept talking.
The driver was also verbally warned for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle and for object suspended from rearview mirror.
• A driver of an asphalt truck was cited at 3:54 p.m. Nov. 8 on Frenchman Road at Victor Hugo Blvd. for semaphore violation after deputies with the right of way to turn left and proceed east on Frenchman Road were nearly hit by the eastbound truck.
Deputies noticed the two vehicle drivers in front of them, who also had the green arrow, did not proceed immediately when their arrow turned green. Those drivers saved themselves a horrific collision by realizing the dump truck was not going to stop.
During the traffic stop, the truck driver said he did not want to stop because he “was loaded” and did not want to “screech his tires.”
When deputies asked the driver if he was unable to stop for red semaphores if he believed he was traveling too fast, he said no. He needed to get this load to its destination before it cooled, he said.
Loretta Harding
