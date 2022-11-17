The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
A children's bicycle was reported found at 3:26 p.m. Oct. 1 in the area of Flay Road N. and Fondant Trail N. The complainant said he was trying to find the owner by posting on social media.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop at 9:31 a.m. Oct. 2 in the 7000 block of 170th Street N. for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone. Another motorist was cited at 10:14 p.m. Oct. 5 on northbound Forest Blvd. N. and 147th Street N. for speeding in a 30 mph zone.
An unidentified woman was arrested for DWI at 11:53 a.m. Oct. 2 in front of a liquor store in the 5000 block of 140th Street N. after deputies were summoned to the scene of an intoxicated female in a vehicle in front of the store. On arrival at the scene, deputies found the extremely intoxicated woman behind the wheel. When she was brought to jail, she refused to take the DataMaster test for blood level content. A formal complaint has been requested.
The driver of a black sedan was cited at 6:45 p.m. Oct. 2 on eastbound Frenchman Road at Victor Hugo Blvd. for failure to drive with due care and violation of muffler and taillight regulations, after deputies stopped at the red light heard a loud popping exhaust from a vehicle taking off from the light. The suspect vehicle was seen pulling quickly away from the light and far ahead of all the other cars. When deputies finally caught up to the vehicle, its driver denied his poor driving conduct. During the stop, deputies observed that the rear lights had a dark tinted film covering them.
A motorist was cited for driving after revocation at 12:30 a.m. Oct. 3 in the area of Frenchman Road and Everton Avenue N. after deputies conducted a traffic stop for expired registration. Another motorist was pulled over for expired tabs at 5:12 p.m. Oct. 3 in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and 175th Street N. and given a written warning.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a juvenile, 14, for driving a moped on a private sidewalk to the west of Frenchman Road and Everton Avenue at 4:58 p.m. Oct. 3. Although the moped was licensed, the juvenile was not, and had to dismount and wait for his parents to come retrieve him and the moped.
A motorist was cited at 5:31 p.m. Oct. 3 at the intersection of Forest Blvd. N. and Frenchman Road for using a cell phone while driving, after deputies observed the driver using the phone while stopped at a red light. The citation included a violation for not having a driver's license in the vehicle while driving.
Deputies assisted the Shakopee Police Department in locating a stolen vehicle at an address in the 16000 block of Elmcrest Avenue N. at 2:28 p.m. Oct. 5. The vehicle was observed parked and unoccupied on the southeast corner of the residence and impounded to be released to the appropriate Shakopee authorities.
A resident in the 17000 block of Greystone Avenue N. at 7:22 p.m. Oct. 5 reported receiving a text from someone who used to work on her property stating she owed money for breaking windshields on an excavator. The complainant told deputies she did not break any windows and wanted it documented, in case anything further came from it.
A motorist was cited at 11:40 p.m. Oct. 5 in the area of Frenchman Road and Elmcrest Avenue N. for speeding 62 mph in a 35 mph zone and for failure to provide current proof of insurance. Another motorist was cited at 2:01 a.m. Oct. 6 in the area of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. and Rosemary Way N. for driving after revocation, following a traffic stop for expired tabs. The driver was verbally warned for the tabs and for not having insurance on the vehicle.
A resident in the 5000 block of 145th Street N. at 4:39 p.m. Oct. 6 reported his child's gymnastics school for withdrawing more money than authorized. Deputies advised the complainant about the civil nature of his case.
A trailer was reported stolen from the 6000 block of 146th Street N. at 5:52 a.m. Oct. 7 and entered into the National Crime Information Center database.
Deputies recovered an unreported stolen trailer belonging to the Chisago Lakes High School band at 7:42 a.m. Oct. 7 in the 6000 block of 165th Street N. Inside the trailer was a stolen side-by-side ATV.
At 7:54 a.m. Oct. 7, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 16000 block of Henna Avenue N. for registration that expired in June 2022 . They conducted another traffic stop at 8:16 a.m. Oct. 8 in the 9000 block of 170th Street N. for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Deputies recovered an unreported motorcycle stolen from Lindstrom at 8:09 a.m. Oct. 7 in the area of 147th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. and arranged for it it to be towed to the registered owner.
A Minnesota motorist was cited at 9:55 a.m. Oct. 8 on westbound Oneka Lake Blvd. N. at Geneva Avenue N. for speeding 39 mph in a 30 mph zone by east-facing Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar.
A resident in the 5000 block of 135th Street N. at 11:27 a.m. Oct. 8 reported unknown persons for taking out accounts in her name from Bank of America and Flying Blue. The complainant also reported no financial loss and that she had notified all financial institutions and closed all the accounts. Flying Blue is the loyalty program of Air France, KLM, Transavia, Aircalin, Kenya Airways and TAROM.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop at 12:27 a.m. Oct. 9 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. and found drugs in the vehicle after they detected an odor of marijuana coming from the interior.
An unidentified motorist was cited at 5:12 a.m. Oct. 9 at Victor Hugo Blvd. N. and Rosemary Way N. for driving after revocation, after she was pulled over for a missing left brake light. During the stop, deputies conducted a National Crime Information Center (NCIC) check, which revealed the drive's revoked status. She was made to park her vehicle legally in the Festival Foods lot while she sought other transportation.
A driver was cited at 1:34 a.m. Oct. 10 in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and 170th Street N. for speeding 63 mph in a 55 mph zone, for driving after revocation and for failure to provide proof of insurance, after patrolling deputies clocked her on radar. The driver admitted to having a suspended license and no proof of insurance. An NCIC check verified that the subject had a long history of these same two violations. The driver was allowed to drive to a nearby lot and park the vehicle.
Residents in the 4000 block of Flora Way N. at 4:40 p.m. Oct. 10 reported a scam attempt, after which they were unable to contact their bank. Deputies encouraged the complainants by assuring them it was unlikely the scammers had access to their account if they were never given the complainants' personal information. Deputies also advised the complainants on how to avoid fraud drama in the future and to call back if they find out money had been taken.
An unwanted person reported for not wanting to leave an address in the 14000 block of Homestead Avenue N. at 3:05 a.m. Oct. 12 turned out to be a person who couldn't leave because the complainant was blocking the exit to the property. The complainant agreed to move out of the way, so that the suspect could pick up his belongings and leave.
A motorist was cited for several violations at 12:56 a.m. Oct. 14 in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and 159th Street N. following a traffic stop for lane change violation and failure to maintain presence in a single lane. During the stop, deputies searched the vehicle and located several items of drug paraphernalia inside.
Deputies on routine patrol at 3:07 a.m. Oct. 14 observed a streetlight lying on the ground in the area of Hilo Avenue and 125th Street N. No clues could be found as to why the streetlight was on the ground. Public works was advised to come take care of the light.
A resident in the 4000 block of Victor Path N. at 10:01 a.m. Oct. 14 reported being defrauded, after she received notification from her bank that her credit card application had been approved and from her church that her personal information had been compromised. The complainant is working with her financial institutions and has not suffered monetary loss to date.
A Minnesota motorist was cited at 10:02 a.m. Oct. 14 on westbound Oneka Blvd. N. at Geneva Avenue N. for speeding 40 mph in a 30 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked the vehicle on radar.
A suspicious occupied vehicle parked outside the complainant's residence in the 5000 block of 157th Street N. at 1:05 a.m. Oct. 15 turned out to be two neighborhood residents just chillin' and chattin'.
Deputies conducted a DWI arrest at 1:18 a.m. Oct. 15 in the area of 147th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N.
A motor vehicle parked at the Oneka Lake access in the 15000 block of Greene Avenue N. received a citation under its windshield wiper at 8:01 a.m. Oct. 15 for displaying tabs that expired in May 2022.
A Minnesota motorist was cited at 8:15 a.m. Oct. 15 in the area of Geneva Avenue N. and Oneka Lake Blvd. N. for driving with an expired license, following a traffic stop for speeding 38 mph in a 30 mph zone.
An eastbound motorist was cited at 8:54 a.m. Oct. 15 on 122nd Street N. and July Avenue N. for speeding 67 mph in a 50 mph zone by west-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar. His citation included a fine for driving on an expired license.
— Loretta Harding
