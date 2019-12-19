The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
•An unidentified man was arrested at 6:22 a.m. Nov. 9 on Forest Blvd. N. at 125th Street N. on an outstanding warrant following a traffic stop performed on the vehicle when Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies ran a computer check of the license plate. During the inventory search of the vehicle, deputies found an open container of alcohol. An additional citation was given for open bottle violation.
•A resident in the 4000 block of 126th Street N. at 9:19 a.m. Nov. 9 reported being the target of the Xcel Energy scam. Deputies advised the complainant they would conduct extra patrol near her house.
•An unknown motorist was issued a written warning at 11:19 a.m. Nov. 9 in the 8000 block of 170th Street N. for speeding 67 mph in a 55 mph zone.
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 12:08 p.m. Nov. 9 on westbound Oneka Lake Blvd. N. at Geneva Avenue N. for speeding 35 mph in a 30 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol who clocked him at 40 mph. The driver admitted to traveling at more than 35 mph.
•Another driver was cited at 10:22 a.m. Nov. 10 on westbound Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Freeland Avenue N. for speeding 35 mph in a 30 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol who clocked him at 39 mph.
•A resident in the 4000 block of Victor Path at 12:23 p.m. Nov. 10 reported being intimidated into signing what she called a “fake lease.” The complainant and the “landlord” have both been staying at the same residence, and the complainant told deputies she is becoming “fearful.” After the complainant told deputies she planned to be out of the residence by the end of the month, deputies advised her to alert them if any problems arose when the landlord was on the scene.
•A motorist was cited at 4:10 p.m. Nov. 10 in the 8000 block of eastbound 170th Street N. for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on patrol who activated their radar when they observed the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.
• Deputies were unable to conduct a traffic stop at 12:20 a.m. Nov. 11 on a vehicle going the wrong way through the roundabout at Forest Blvd. N. and 170th Street N. The vehicle fled into western Wisconsin, but the driver was later identified by a female passenger after he’d dropped her off during the pursuit. The investigation continues.
•An unnamed subject was arrested on a felony warrant at 3:17 a.m. Nov. 11 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. after deputies arrived at the residence with the warrant.
•A mystery driver was arrested at 9:22 a.m. Nov. 11 on Frenchman Road and Leopold Lane on a gross misdemeanor warrant for failure to provide proof of insurance, tax evasion and driving after revocation.
•A lone motorist was cited at 9:52 a.m. Nov. 11 on eastbound Goodview Avenue N. and Oneka Lake Blvd. N. for speeding 35 mph in a 30 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol who clocked him at 39 mph. The driver admitted speeding 40 mph.
•Northbound deputies cited a motorist at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 11 in the 16000 block of southbound Forest Blvd. N. for speeding 64 mph in a 55 mph zone after they clocked him on radar at 70 mph.
• A Maplewood couple was reported for dumping items in and around a dumpster in the 5000 block of 147th Avenue N. at 12:27 p.m. Nov. 11. A follow-up investigation for theft of services is pending.
•A Minnesota woman was cited at 2:02 p.m. Nov. 11 on eastbound 122nd Street N. and Keystone Avenue N. for speeding 67 mph in a 50 mph zone by west-facing deputies on stationary patrol who clocked her at 70 mph. The driver said she lost track of her speed and believed the speed limit to be 55 mph.
•A mom in the 4000 block of Empress Way N. at 3:44 p.m. Nov. 11 reported her son for giving her problems as part of an ongoing feud over his substance abuse and disrespect. Deputies spoke to the son on scene, and he agreed to leave until the situation had calmed down.
•A resident in the area of 137th Street N. and Homestead Avenue N. reported a mailbox and pine tree damaged overnight Nov. 11-12. The combined loss has been estimated between $600-800.
•A male driver was cited at 12:13 a.m. Nov. 12 in the 13000 block of northbound Forest Blvd. N. for speeding 51 mph in a 35 mph zone by south-facing deputies on radar patrol. The driver admitted to thinking the speed limit was 45 mph.
•A resident in the 15000 block of Glenbrook Avenue N. at 8:48 a.m. Nov. 12 reported selling a vehicle to a Minneapolis man for $1,150. The buyer took possession of the vehicle but has only paid $900 to date. When the complainant tried to contact the buyer for the rest of the money, the subject did not respond to calls or texts. As the complainant still held the title, he became concerned about the ramifications if the vehicle were to be involved in an accident or crime while in his name. Deputies advised the complainant to contact the DMV with his title questions. Meanwhile, deputies said they would try to contact the buyer to move the transaction along.
•A resident in the 15000 block of French Drive N. at 11:07 a.m. Nov. 12 reported receiving a phone call from an unknown police agency advising him that the collector license plate registered to him was found on a vehicle during a traffic stop. The complainant stated that he didn’t even know the plate was missing, and that it may have been stolen from his garage within the preceding few days. Deputies were unable to find any record of a traffic stop involving that license plate.
•A patron of Domino’s Pizza in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 6:12 p.m. Nov. 12 reported losing her wallet at the establishment while paying for pizza earlier in the day. The complainant said Domino’s notified her they had not had any property turned in.
•A UPS package containing a $715 North Face jacket confirmed delivered to the 15000 block of Emerald Drive N. had gone missing as of 9:05 a.m. Nov. 13.
•A male motorist was arrested at 12:03 p.m. Nov. 13 on eastbound Egg Lake Road for failing to stop at a stop sign and for driving after revocation for unpaid fines. Deputies driving behind the vehicle pulled the man over for sliding through the intersection as he attempted to turn south on Goodview Avenue N. A computer check showed the driver’s revoked status and a search at jail revealed an undisclosed substance and drug paraphernalia in his backpack. The driver also lied to deputies about having proof of insurance. Formal charges are pending.
•A resident in the 15000 block of Elmcrest Avenue N. at 12:54 p.m. Nov. 13 reported a suspicious male wearing an Xcel hat for peering into a basement window before leaving in a white sedan.
•A reported explosion of TNT by the complainant’s neighbor at 7:54 a.m. Nov. 14 in the 5000 block of Oneka Lake Blvd. N. turned out to be the neighbor working on his truck, which backfired at about that time. The neighbor denied shooting off a gun or detonating TNT.
•A mom in the 15000 block of French Drive N. at 4:02 p.m. Nov. 14 reported that her son had sold a motorcycle to a male in April and that the title had not yet been transferred.
Meanwhile, the new owner of the motorcycle has been accumulating multiple traffic tickets. The mom told Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies that the buyer had blocked her son from contacting him on Facebook, so she was unable to find the buyer to sort out the title and the tickets.
The mom said she and her son needed the incident documented so that she could proceed with the court process of transferring the title.
•A male was cited at 10:17 p.m. Nov. 14 in the 5000 block of Frenchman Road for driving on an expired driver’s license after he was pulled over for expired tabs. Deputies verbally warned the driver about the expired tabs and advised him to take care of both violations as soon as possible.
•A tent was reported at 7:37 a.m. Nov. 15 in a ditch in the 12000 block of Goodview Avenue N. No one was in the tent, and no property was found in it, either.
•A resident in the 4000 block of 126th Street N. at 3:43 p.m. Nov. 15 reported his mailbox hit by a vehicle. The complainant did not have any suspects in mind, but neighbors witnessed a truck of some kind in the area.
•A Minnesota man was cited at 5:36 p.m. Nov. 15 on eastbound Frenchman Road and Victor Hugo Blvd. N. for semaphore violation after westbound deputies on routine patrol waiting at the red light at that intersection observed him turn right on red without stopping.
The driver said he wasn’t paying attention. Deputies also noticed a corrective lens restriction on the driver’s license, but the driver wasn’t wearing glasses. When the driver said he forgot his glasses at home,
he was verbally warned about the driver’s license restriction violation.
•A Minnesota woman was cited at 9:04 p.m. Nov. 15 on westbound Frenchman Road and Everton Avenue N. for failure to provide proof of insurance after southbound deputies engaged in a short pursuit to pull the driver over for insufficient flagging of a ladder hanging out the back of her pickup truck.
Although the driver appeared to try to ditch deputies in the Festival Foods parking lot, deputies turned around in the traffic circle and were waiting for her at the other exit.
On inspecting the ladder, deputies noticed a tiny piece of thread hanging from the ladder and said it was way too insignificant to warn other drivers of the ladder. The driver said her boyfriend was the one who secured the ladder. While the driver was rummaging around her vehicle and calling people to find her proof of insurance, deputies looked her up on their computer and found several insurance-related violations from the past. She was verbally warned about the lagging flagging of her extended object.
•A resident in the 15000 block of Irish Avenue N. at 1:37 p.m. Nov. 17 reported her mailbox driven through by a northbound vehicle, a conclusion she reached because the pole was leaning northward and the box was 30 feet to the north of the pole. The value of the mailbox was estimated at $400. Another resident, in the 6000 block of Oneka Lake Blvd. N., also reported his mailbox knocked over overnight Nov. 16-17. The complainant said he’d heard a vehicle at 3:00 a.m. spinning its tires in front of his house and driving recklessly. Mahtomedi deputies contacted Hugo deputies to report conducting a traffic stop at 8:28 a.m. Nov. 17 on a possible suspect vehicle with heavy front-end damage. A Lindstrom youth is now being sought on two felony warrants after he fled the vehicle in which he was driving on Hallam Avenue N. and Hickory Street during a traffic stop for failure to signal.
One of the passengers said the subject was driving her vehicle overnight to intentionally run over mailboxes in the Hugo area.
After deputies turned the other two juveniles over to their parents, the mom of the subject-at-large said he hadn’t been home for more than a month.
Loretta Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.