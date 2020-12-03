The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• A driver received a citation at 12:33 a.m. Oct. 25 under the windshield wipers of his or her vehicle as it was parked in the 4000 block of 158th Street N. for displaying tabs that expired in August.
• A motorist was cited at 1:31 a.m. Oct. 25 on Frenchman Road and Elmcrest for multiple moving violations, including driving after revocation and driving an uninsured vehicle. The vehicle was towed.
• A belated assault was reported at 6:46 a.m. Oct. 25 in the 4000 block of Victor Path.
• The driver of a westbound vehicle was cited at 7:45 a.m. Oct. 25 on 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 73 mph in a 55 mph zone by east-facing Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked her on radar. The driver admitted to running late and speeding. The next morning, three additional motorists were cited at that same westbound intersection for speeding. One of the motorists made it up to 80 mph before being pulled over. A fifth motorist was cited for the same offense two mornings later at the same intersection, and a sixth motorist was cited for speeding three mornings later at the same intersection.
• Deputies reported spotting a vehicle at the Kwik Trip gas station in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 10:02 p.m. Oct. 26 displaying registration that did not belong on the vehicle.
• A resident on 138th Street N. at 12:30 a.m. Oct. 27 reported having received ongoing threats from a juvenile beginning in September.
• Electronic threats sent by an intoxicated male walking home from a bar were reported at 12:50 a.m. Oct. 28 in the 15000 block of Fanning Drive N. Deputies took the male to a hotel that evening to separate him from the complainant.
• A male reported for loitering outside his car in the Festival Foods parking lot in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. at 3:09 a.m. Oct. 28 turned out to be an employee.
• A Fanning Drive N. resident at 5:53 p.m. Oct. 28 reported a spouse for opening his or her mail. Deputies advised the complainant to seek civil redress.
• A suspicious male banging on doors and windows was reported at 5:37 a.m. Oct. 29 in the 15000 block of French Drive N.
• At the request of the Blue Heron restaurant in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N., deputies personally served a trespass letter to a resident in the 5000 block of French Drive at 11:34 a.m. Oct. 29.
• An Iowa driver was cited at 9:19 p.m. Oct. 29 on southbound Elmcrest Avenue N. and Frenchman Road N. for driving after revocation after being pulled over for displaying tabs that expired in July 2017. The driver told deputies he was homeless and living out of the vehicle he purchased one week earlier. He said the vehicle was not insured, and the title had not been transferred. He was allowed to legally park the vehicle and call for a ride.
• A motorist was cited at 9:53 p.m. Oct. 29 on eastbound 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for failure to provide proof of insurance following a traffic stop for no taillights. The driver said she was unaware that the lights were not working. Her tabs had expired in June, but the driver stated she had turned in paperwork for the renewal.
• A $70 gas drive-off was reported at 11:06 a.m. Oct. 30 at the Speedway station in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. When deputies spoke to the registered owner of the vehicle, he stated he’d paid with his credit card at the pumps. Deputies then spoke to the gas station employee, who said the credit card machine was old and that sometimes payments don’t go through. Deputies then went back to the motorist and advised him to come back and pay.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 30 on 140th Street N. and Egg Lake Road N. for driving after revocation after deputies pulled over a driver matching the description of a registered owner who had a revoked license. Her vehicle was then towed.
• An unknown driver was cited at 6:07 p.m. Oct. 30 on Education Drive N. and Heritage Parkway N. for stop sign violation and possessing marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• An intoxicated male asleep in the passenger seat of his vehicle was reported at 10:52 p.m. Oct. 31 in the middle of Forest Blvd. N. at 125th Street N. and taken to detox.
• A suspicious vehicle reported at a storage facility in the 5000 block of 152nd Street N. after hours at 12:47 a.m. Nov. 1 turned out to be an owner of a storage shed moving items from one shed to his other shed.
• An unknown motorist was cited at 11:42 p.m. Nov. 1 on Oneka Parkway N. and Frenchman Road for driving after revocation and failure to provide proof of insurance after being pulled over for multiple moving violations.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 7:12 a.m. Nov. 2 on eastbound 122nd Street N. and July Avenue N. for speeding 73 mph in a 50 mph zone by west-facing deputies in their marked squad on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar. The driver was also verbally warned for presenting an expired Minnesota driver’s license.
• A business in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 8:37 a.m. Nov. 2 reported three 30-pound propane tanks stolen from a cage in the back of the store after the lock was cut off the cage and left on the ground.
• An intoxicated male was arrested at 9:09 p.m. Nov. 3 in the 14000 block of Fondant Avenue after he walked uninvited into a garage and refused to leave after repeatedly being told to do so. The suspect was taken into custody after resisting and failing to comply with deputies’ commands.
• An unwanted male and female were reportedly removed at 2:51 a.m. Nov. 4 from the 15000 block of Ingersoll Avenue N. and transported to a nearby gas station, as part of an ongoing civil issue.
A suspicious darkened out vehicle occupied by a lone male at 2:54 a.m. Nov. 4 in the 14000 block of Fitzgerald Avenue N. turned out to be a driver playing Pokemon.
• A business in the 13000 block of Fenway Blvd. N. at 11:25 a.m. Nov. 4 reported $6,548 stolen from its business account and transferred to the suspect’s unemployment account.
• A resident in the 15000 block of Elmcrest Avenue N. at 8:06 p.m. Nov. 4 reported political signs stolen and requested extra patrols.
• A Minnesota male was cited at 4:09 p.m. Nov. 5 on 170th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. for driving after suspension after deputies received an automated license plate reader hit for the northbound vehicle and confirmed the driver as matching the description of the subject.
• An “out-of-town” woman was cited at 4:48 p.m. Nov. 5 on westbound 170th Street N. and Henna Avenue N. for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies in their “fully marked” squad, who clocked her on radar. Deputies described the driver as uncooperative and stating that she wasn’t from the area and didn’t know what the speed limit was. She also stated deputies should have given her a break for that reason. Deputies quickly assured the motorist there were several speed limit signs along 170th Street N.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested at 2:42 a.m. Nov. 6 for DWI after deputies on patrol observed the vehicle turn into a Do Not Enter roadway. Deputies conducted a traffic stop as the vehicle turned into a driveway in the 12000 block of Fenway Avenue N. and smelled alcohol coming from the person and the vehicle. The driver performed poorly on the field sobriety tests, registered a 0.284 on the portable breath test and was taken into custody.
• Two reports of theft from motor vehicle were reported at 2:28 p.m. Nov. 6 at the elementary school in the 14000 block of Francesca Avenue N. A backpack was taken from an unlocked vehicle, and medications were taken from the second vehicle. There are no suspects in either case.
• The driver of a silver sedan was cited at 4:16 p.m. Nov. 6 in the 15000 block of Falk Drive N. for driving after revocation after being pulled over for displaying tabs that expired in February 2018. The driver was able to provide updated new license plates with current registration.
• A pair of license plates was reported stolen at 7:33 a.m. Nov. 7 from a motor vehicle in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N.
• The driver of an older model red sedan was arrested at 7:49 p.m. Nov. 7 in the 5000 block of 149th Street N. on a felony warrant out of Ramsey County after being pulled over for “significantly expired” registration. She was also cited for several traffic, registration and drug possession violations.
— Loretta Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.