The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• Multiple 11-year old juveniles were reported at 6:52 p.m. Oct. 16 for pushing a girl down at the park in the 14000 block of Generation Avenue N. and running her over with their bicycles.
The girl’s parents described a history of bullying by this group. The parents of both parties advised Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies they would handle the incident on their own and keep an open line of communication.
• A utility trailer valued at $750 was reported stolen overnight Oct. 16-17 from the 13000 block of Forest Blvd. N.
• An unidentified motorist was issued a written warning at 7:24 a.m. Oct. 17 in the 10000 block of 170th Street N. for speeding 67 mph in a 55 mph zone.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 8:57 a.m. Oct. 17 on westbound 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 64 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies who clocked him at 72 mph.
• A son was arrested at 12:56 a.m. Oct. 18 in the 4000 block of 149th Street N. for a domestic abuse no-contact order (DANCO) violation after his mother said he had shown up intoxicated at her residence before leaving for another residence in White Bear Lake. The subject’s father brought him back to the Hugo residence, where he was arrested.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 7:48 a.m. Oct. 18 on westbound 170th Street N. at Keystone Avenue N. for speeding 64 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies who clocked him at 70 mph.
The driver admitted to speeding 65 mph and saw his infraction officially reduced for the records by 1 mph.
• A Minnesota driver was cited at 8:21 a.m. Oct. 18 on northbound Forest Blvd. N. at 165th Street N. for passing a left-turning vehicle on the right shoulder.
• A construction company owner at 10:47 a.m. Oct. 18 reported a stump grinder taken from the construction yard in the 16000 block of Forest Blvd. N.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 10:49 a.m. Oct. 18 on westbound Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Geneva Avenue N. for speeding 35 mph in a 30 mph zone by eastbound deputies who clocked him at 39 mph. The driver admitted to going 35 mph, and that was the speed noted on his record of moving violations.
• A Minnesota driver was cited at 1:02 p.m. Oct. 18 on westbound Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Geneva Avenue N. for speeding 35 mph in a 30 mph zone by eastbound deputies who clocked him at 47 mph.
• Occupants of an unidentified vehicle traveling southbound on Forest Blvd. N. at 140th Street N. at 5:47 p.m. Oct. 18 were issued a verbal warning for smoking marijuana prior to driving a motor vehicle after deputies pulled them over for a missing front license plate and smelled burnt marijuana in the vehicle. The occupants were all made to exit the vehicle and were searched from top to bottom, along with a search of their vehicle.
When deputies found nothing related to pot, the occupants disclosed they had all smoked a joint earlier in the day, causing the vehicle to smell.
• A male reported for being intoxicated and causing a commotion throughout the neighborhood in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 3:04 a.m. Oct. 19 turned out to be a dead sober man who was yelling while he was on the phone.
• A resident in the 6000 block of 145th Street N. reported the rear driver’s side door area of her vehicle damaged overnight Oct. 18-19 by an errant pumpkin that met its demise at her vehicle’s door. No known suspects were reported during what was clearly a rash of premature disposal of the gourds before their due date.
• An unidentified woman was cited at 3:16 a.m. Oct. 19 in the 14000 block of northbound Forest Blvd. N. for driving after revocation and speeding 68 mph in a 55 mph zone after southbound deputies clocked her on radar and pulled her over.
During the traffic stop, deputies conducted a DVS computer check on the driver and discovered her revoked status. Until that time, the driver admitted to everything but her revoked status, such as not having her license on her, being lost, driving her cousin’s vehicle ...
Only after a long discussion about her revoked status did she admit to that, too. She was also verbally warned about failure to provide proof of insurance.
• Deputies on routine patrol were flagged down in the 6000 block of 145th Circle N. at 6:13 a.m. Oct. 19 by by a pumpkin-throwing victim who reported his truck window smashed out by a flying pumpkin during the night.
• A resident in the 12000 block of Elmcrest Avenue N. at 4:26 p.m. Oct. 19 reported his dock damaged by a vehicle that had gone into the ditch the previous night. Deputies were able to locate the driver of the vehicle, who stated that he had swerved to avoid hitting a deer and had gone into the ditch and hit the dock. He said he then tried to contact the owner of the dock, but without success. The complainant’s Ring doorbell confirmed the attempt. Deputies assisted in the insurance information exchange.
• An attempted burglary was reported at 8:20 a.m. Oct. 20 in the 4000 block of 130th Street N. after the homeowner heard a noise near the lower-level sliding patio door overnight. The sliding door looked like it had been opened and the security system contact point removed or disabled.
• The driver of a red pickup truck was cited at 2:43 p.m. Oct. 20 in the 16000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for driving after revocation and displaying tabs that expired in November 2018 after deputies received an automatic license plate reader hit for a revoked license.
• Management at MGM Liquors in the 5000 block of 140th Street N. at 1:57 p.m. Oct. 21 reported one of their employees for stealing two six-packs of 16 oz. Coors Light and consuming nine beers while on duty. The complainant didn’t wish to pursue charges, but wanted the incident documented because he intended to fire the suspect.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 4:44 p.m. Oct. 22 in the 14000 block of southbound Everton Avenue N. for tabs that expired in April and dark window tint by deputies on routine patrol sitting at the red light at Frenchman Road and Forest Blvd. N. The traffic stop was conducted on the basis of the “extremely dark window tint.”
The driver said he had originally forgotten about the tabs, then remembered, then forgot again.
Deputies’ tint enforcer showed 16% light emitting from the subject’s windows. The driver said that when he got the windows, he was advised they were 25% light-emitting.
Deputies stood their ground, because they’d had their Tint-O-Meter tested before and after their shift that day. The motorist was also verbally warned for not having any proof of insurance.
• A resident in the 6000 block of 145th Circle N. at 9:59 a.m. Oct. 23 reported ongoing fraud issues with his wife’s Wells Fargo bank account. In addition, someone had ported his phone number to a new account.
• A Hugo woman was arrested at 4:05 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 4000 block of Heritage Parkway N. for violating an order for protection.
• Loose change was reported stolen from a locked vehicle parked in the 6000 block of 151st Street N. overnight Oct. 23-23.
• A MIG welder was reported stolen at 8:24 a.m. Oct. 24 from a construction site in the 5000 block of 125th Street N.
• A resident in the 13000 block of Isleton Avenue N. at 11:59 a.m. Oct. 24 reported receiving a phone call from a male in El Salvador saying that her Amazon Prime account had been compromised and there would be a $1,900 charge to her credit card. The complainant said she had a feeling that it was all a fraud, especially because she didn’t even have an Amazon Prime account. Just to be sure, the complainant planned to contact Amazon.
• An unidentified motorist was cited at 1:43 p.m. Oct. 24 on westbound 170th Street N. and Jeffrey Avenue N. for speeding 64 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies who clocked her at 69 mph.
• Employees at the Kwik Trip in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 5:54 a.m. Oct. 25 reported an elderly male who drives up and parks in the handicapped parking spot for frequently entering the store and staying for more than four hours. On one occasion, he even went into the kitchen and started harassing employees. Deputies advised the complainants to contact them the next time the loitering male enters the store.
• An unknown driver was cited at 8:01 a.m. Oct. 25 on westbound Heritage Parkway N. and Empress Avenue N. for speeding 35 mph in a 30 mph zone by eastbound deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him at 40 mph.
• A Minnesota woman was cited at 11:06 a.m. Oct. 25 on eastbound 170th Street and Henna Avenue N. for hands-free cellphone violation by westbound deputies who observed her pass them with phone attached to ear. The driver admitted to using the phone’s map app to get to her destination.
• Two-fer motorists were both cited at the same time, 8:08 p.m. Oct 25, on westbound Frenchman Road and Elmcrest Avenue for speeding 71 mph in a 50 mph zone, by eastbound deputies who observed them traveling side by side at a high rate
of speed.
Both vehicles pulled over for their traffic stops at Frenchman Road and Elmcrest Avenue. Both drivers admitted to speeding.
• A suspicious male reported at 1:29 a.m. Oct. 26 walking along Forest Blvd. N. and 147th Street N. turned out to be just a guy walking home to his friend’s house in the mobile home park.
• A daughter is the lead suspect in an incident during which the complainant’s storage pod pad locks received a generous helping of glue, according to a report from the 14000 block of Homestead Avenue N. at 5:35 p.m. Oct. 26. There have been numerous law enforcement calls to that address within the past few weeks, and mom believes her daughter has been at the bottom of it all.
Loretta Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.