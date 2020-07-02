The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• Snowmobiles on the water and creating noise were reported at 5:38 p.m. May 31 in the 13000 block of Isleton Avenue. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies located the “snowmobilers” and were advised they were done for the day. Deputies, in turn, advised the noisemakers of the city noise ordinance.
•A suspicious male reported at 5:33 a.m. June 1 walking toward Forest Lake on Highway 61 and 165th Street N. turned out to be a homeless man headed to stay the night at the Hitching Post Motel. Deputies provided the man with refreshments and a card for the Washington County Crisis Hotline.
•A resident in the 15000 block of Foxhill Avenue N. at 6:45 p.m. June 1 reported an attempted scam.
•A resident in the 12000 block of Falcon Avenue N. reported unknown persons for blowing up his mailbox with fireworks overnight June 1-2. The mailbox was blown completely apart and strewn all over the ground.
•A resident in the 6000 block of 165th Street N. at 9:51 a.m. June 2 reported receiving a letter alerting him of the existence of an unsuccessful unemployment claim filed in his name.
•A resident in the 4000 block of 132nd Way N. at 3:28 p.m. June 2 reported the valve stem caps of her boyfriend’s car removed and replaced incorrectly. The tires were also found to be low. There are no suspects other than past boyfriends and area kids.
•A sign at the intersection of 130th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. was reported blown over at 5:29 p.m. June 2 during the evening storm that roared through.
•A resident in the 15000 block of Emerald Drive N. at 8:17 p.m. June 2 reported a female for posting her job and home address on social media. Deputies advised the complainant about obtaining a harassment restraining order.
•A resident in the 5000 block of Farnham Drive N. at 5:54 a.m. June 3 reported being harassed by his ex-wife and was advised of options to cease communications with her and to mediate their custody dispute.
•A resident in the 6000 block of 146th Street N. at 9:04 a.m. June 4 reported receiving debt collection phone calls for the past three years for a “Sierra,” who the complainant thinks must have had her phone number in the past.
•A resident in the 6000 block of 132nd Street N. reported “Black Lives Matter” spray-painted on his siding overnight June 4-5. The complainant said he thinks he was targeted due to a tailgate bench he had painted with the Confederate flag. No permanent damage was suffered as he was able to remove the paint. Extra patrol was requested through that weekend, however.
•A resident in the 5000 block of Fairpoint Drive N. reported his vehicle keyed overnight June 5-6.
•A resident in the 5000 block of 125th Lane N. at 1:04 p.m. June 8 reported receiving a letter from the State of Minnesota indicating an unemployment account was opened in his name. The state made one payment to the bogus account but has since canceled it. The complainant is not out any money.
•A Minnesota male was cited at 8:30 p.m. June 8 in the 12000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for illegal windshield tint and tabs that expired in August by Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies on stationary patrol.
•A suspicious male riding his bike on Forest Blvd. N. and 140th Street N. without lights at 3:30 a.m. June 9 turned out to be a man on his way home from a friend’s house. Deputies followed the male until he was able to ride on the sidewalk.
•A resident in the 13000 block of Flay Avenue N. at 7:49 a.m. June 9 reported receiving a phone call from a 1-800 number claiming to be her grandson at the Stillwater Courthouse and needing $2,400. The “grandson” was being charged with careless driving following an accident. The complainant knew it was a scam and lost no money.
• A resident in the 5000 block of 140th Street N. at 2:05 p.m. June 9 reported hiring Zerorez to clean her ducts, but that a different company showed up in an old rusted cargo van and performed the work instead. The workers didn’t seem suspicious, and no property is missing. The complainant was unable to retrieve license plate information and said she would just await the bill.
•An unidentified person was arrested at 4:27 p.m. June 9 for second-degree DWI following a driving complaint in the 10000 block of 122nd Street N.
•An unidentified motorist was cited at 7:01 p.m. June 9 on eastbound Frenchman Road and Victor Hugo Blvd. N. for running a red light.
•A driver was not cited in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N., after deputies observed an occupied vehicle without license plates sitting and running in the back of the Kwik Trip lot at 3:07 a.m. June 10. The subject admitted to having a small amount of marijuana in the motor vehicle. The vehicle was towed, and the occupant had to call for a ride.
•A customer of the Kwik Trip in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 6:05 p.m. June 10 reported being asked for money by a female and her family so that they could return home to Oregon.
• The complainant said that when he gave the family cash, they then asked him for more money and offered him a baggie of jewelry in exchange. The male then went to a nearby ATM, withdraw an even larger sum of cash and gave it to the family in exchange for the baggie of jewelry.
•A suspicious male riding a bicycle in wobbly fashion on the wrong side of the roadway on 170th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. at 9:14 p.m. June 10 without illumination or reflective safety equipment turned out to be an employee of a nearby establishment on the way home after his shift. The male’s speech and steadiness on his feet indicated more sobriety than his wobbly cycling suggested. Deputies advised him to update his safety equipment if he planned to ride at night.
•The driver of a light-colored sedan was cited at 2:02 a.m. June 11 on southbound Forest Blvd. N. at 125th Street N. for driving with license plate tabs that expired in September.
•A suspicious couple reported at 8:39 p.m. June 11 on Ingersoll Avenue N. and 165th Street N. in a lifted white pickup truck with out-of-state plates turned out to be a male and female playing hide-and-seek with several other individuals in other vehicles around town. When deputies advised the couple of how suspicious their behavior looked, they willingly left the area.
•The driver of a red sedan was cited at 7:39 p.m. June 12 on Forest Blvd. N. and Frenchman Road for failure to provide proof of insurance and verbally warned for expired registration, following a traffic stop for the expired tabs.
•Another driver of a red sedan was cited for multiple violations at 7:55 p.m. June 12 on Frenchman Road and Oneka Parkway N. after he was pulled over for translucent covers over his front and rear license plates.
•A group of skateboarding males was reported at 12:46 a.m. June 13 in the 13000 block of Elmcrest Avenue N. for being loud as they walked to the residence of one of the males in the Fable Hill area. After hearing the reason for contact with deputies, the males understood and quietly continued toward their destination.
•An unidentified driver was cited at 8:09 p.m. June 13 in the 13000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for speeding 65 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies who clocked him at 73 mph. The driver admitted to speeding and knowing the speed limit.
Loretta Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.