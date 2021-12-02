The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 8:11 a.m. Oct. 24 in the 12000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for driving after revocation and speeding, after Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies pulled the vehicle over for speeding. The driver was unable to produce proof of insurance, so deputies conducted a National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database check and found the driver to be revoked. The driver later found his proof of insurance papers at home.
•A couple in the 13000 block of Geneva Avenue N. at 3:22 p.m. Oct. 24 reported their live-in mother-in-law for disputing with them about the door that was built to separate her apartment basement from the rest of the house. Deputies advised the couple to take out a harassment restraining order (HRO).
•An elderly live-in-mother-in-law in the 13000 block of Geneva Avenue N. was reported at 4:04 p.m. Oct. 24 for punching the complainant's husband during an argument. The husband told deputies the elderly woman's punches did not hurt him at all and that he was not scared of her. The elderly woman said there was an argument, but that nothing physical occurred. All parties agreed to separate for the rest of the evening.
•Money was reported stolen at 1:15 p.m. Oct. 25 out of a purse in the back room of a business in the 14000 block of Mercantile Drive N. Multiple other businesses in the area reported the same type of crime. Extra patrols have been requested.
•Deputies conducted a traffic stop for expired registration at 7:17 p.m. Oct. 25 in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and 147th Street N.
•Two complaints about suspicious parked vehicles were reported Oct. 26 in the 16000 block of Forest Blvd. N. Deputies located one abandoned vehicle at 8:57 a.m. containing hunting equipment behind a residence, although Oct. 26 was not a legal hunting day anywhere near Hugo. Another report at 6:01 p.m. complained of a vehicle parked at a property without permission. After the complainant suspected the vehicle owner of hunting, deputies checked the area and found no one. They advised the complainant about what she could do with the vehicle.
•An intoxicated female was reported for refusing to leave the American Legion in the 5000 block of 140th Street N. at 10:20 p.m. Oct. 28. The female tried to fake several falls and injuries before leaving the scene with help from her boyfriend.
•Deputies initiated a traffic stop at 3:52 a.m. Oct. 29 in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and 147th Street N. for a suspended driver.
•A resident in the 5000 block of 174th Street N. at 1:11 p.m. Oct. 29 reported his neighbor for pulling stakes from his driveway and setting them in his yard. The driveway is an easement partially owned by the neighbor. The complainant said he posted the stakes for winter plowing and driveway visibility.
•A driver of undisclosed identity was arrested on warrant at 5:28 p.m. Oct. 30 in the area of 140th Street N. and Flay Avenue N. after deputies on patrol conducted a random mobile data computer (MDC) check on the vehicle. The driver was identified as the registered owner, who showed a license canceled due to behavior inimical to public safety. The driver also had gross misdemeanor warrant on file.
•A resident in the 12000 block of Hilo Avenue N. at 3:15 p.m. Oct. 31 reported a license plate stolen off a motor vehicle.
•A resident in the 8000 block of 140th Street N. at 4:03 p.m. Oct. 31 reported an assault.
•A juvenile male was banned at 10:34 a.m. Nov. 1 from trespassing on Hugo Estates property in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N.
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 5:13 p.m. Nov. 1 on Forest Blvd. N. and 152nd Street N. for driving after revocation, failure to provide proof of insurance and window tint violation after he was pulled over for dark tint on side and rear windows. The passenger side window showed a 12% light filtration, where 50% is the acceptable standard. The vehicle was left in a no-parking zone to be towed by Dan's Towing.
•A motorist's vehicle was towed for not being registered, but the driver was not warned or cited at 6:40 p.m. Nov. 1 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. following a traffic stop for no headlights and unmatched license plates. The driver explained that the vehicle belonged to her sister, who had not yet registered her vehicle in Minnesota. The license plate came from a vehicle the sister had previously owned. The driver was made to order a tow, while the license plate was removed from the vehicle to be returned to the registered owner.
•None of the juvenile occupants of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Hanifl Fields in the 7000 block of 137th Street were cited or charged at 11:28 p.m. Nov. 1 for possessing marijuana in the vehicle. However, their parents were notified, and the pot was confiscated for destruction.
•A suspicious male was reported at 7:19 a.m. Nov. 2 at the Kwik Trip in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. for trying to open the complainant's car door before walking away. When Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies spoke to the male, he said he had run out of gas and was trying to get a ride to the airport. The male stated that voices were telling him to open the car door and go to the airport; that he should fly to California for an internship with Tony Stark; and that he would voluntarily go with deputies for evaluation.
•A resident in the 6000 block of 177th Street N. at 9:27 a.m. Nov. 2 reported a fraudulent email from Amazon about a purchase made. The complainant stated that no money was taken from his account and that he reported the scam to Amazon. Deputies advised the male to keep an eye on his bank account for any charges.
•A motorist reported another motorist for driving erratically, pulling up to her vehicle at 9:29 a.m. Nov. 2 on Frenchman Road and Elmcrest Avenue N. and making threats to her about having a weapon.
•Identity theft was reported at 2:31 p.m. Nov. 2 from the 6000 block of 132nd Street N.
•A resident in the 14000 block of Ferrara Avenue N. at 3:43 p.m. Nov. 4 reported an unwanted male on the site who fled as soon as he was aware deputies were called. When deputies spoke to the male, he stated that he did not intend to cooperate with papers about to be served on him.
•Deputies shooed away a Wisconsin deer hunter from abandoned property in the 16000 block of Forest Blvd. N. without incident at 9:10 a.m. Nov. 5, after advising him he needed permission from the property owner before being allowed to hunt with his crossbow. Deputies also pointed out the visible “No Trespassing” signs posted on the property.
•Four school bus stop arm violations were reported during afternoon routes on Nov. 5 at various locations: at 3:52 p.m. in the 4000 block of Rosemary Way N.; at 3:54 p.m. on Farnham Avenue N. at 149th Street N.; and at 3:55 p.m. and at 3:57 p.m. in the 5000 block of Frenchman Road.
•A Minnesota woman was cited at 9:52 a.m. Nov. 6 on 159th Street N. and Foxhill Avenue N. for hands-free cell phone violation after deputies on patrol observed her with the cell phone up to her ear while driving.
•A westbound motorist was cited at 10:44 a.m. Nov. 6 on 170th Street N. and Jeffrey Avenue N. for speeding 69 mph in a posted 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies, who clocked him on radar. The driver, whose attitude was described as good, admitted to going too fast.
•A suspicious vehicle with suspicious occupants reported at 9:06 p.m. Nov. 6 in the 4000 block of Victor Path N. turned out to be a couple on a date eating McDonald's. Nothing criminal in that, deputies said.
— Loretta Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.