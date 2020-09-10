The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• An Argo Avenger (amphibious vehicle) and trailer were reported stolen overnight Aug. 3-4 from the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. There are no suspects, and the theft has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• An unidentified motorist was cited at 4:53 a.m. Aug. 5 on 170th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. for speeding 80 mph in a 55 mph zone.
• A motorist was cited at 7:12 a.m. Aug. 5 on westbound 170th Street N. and Henna Avenue N. for speeding 68 mph in a 30 mph zone by eastbound Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies in a marked squad, who clocked him on radar.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 7:40 a.m. Aug. 5 on eastbound 170th Street N. and Elmcrest Avenue N. for speeding 67 mph in a 55 mph zones by eastbound deputes in a marked squad, who clocked him on radar.
• A resident in the 15000 block of Emerald Drive N. at 2:34 p.m. Aug. 5 reported her Comcast account compromised approximately two years ago by her ex-boyfriend after he’d been deemed an authorized user of her account.
The complainant suspected her ex of racking up charges of $488.84, after Comcast called her demanding payment.
After the complainant advised Comcast of the fraud, they demanded she file a police report. Deputies gave her an incident number and tried in vain to locate the suspect.
• A motorist of undisclosed identy was cited at 8:46 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 5000 block of Egg Lake Road N.
• An abandoned stolen vehicle reported at 6:24 a.m. Aug. 6 in the 4000 block of Fable Hill Way N. turned out not to have been stolen after deputes checked the vehicle identification number of the legally parked auto.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 10:18 a.m. Aug. 6 on westbound 170th Street N. and Fenway Avenue N. for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies eastbound in their marked squad, who clocked him on radar.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 9:50 a.m. Aug. 7 from an older model Honda CRV as it was parked in a business parking lot in the 5000 block of 140th Street N.
• A suspicious person reported at 4:47 a.m. Aug. 8 in a home under construction in the 12000 block of Hilo Court N. turned out to be a worker at work early to finish the countertops.
• A westbound Minnesota motorist was cited at 9:35 a.m. Aug. 8 on Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Geneva Avenue N. for speeding 40 mph in a 30 mph zone by east-facing deputies in their marked squad, who clocked him on radar.
• An unidentified motorist was cited at 10:49 a.m. Aug. 8 for speeding 68 mph in a 55 mph zone on westbound 170th Street N. at Jeffrey Avenue N. by eastbound deputies in their marked squad, who clocked him on radar. Three additional motorists were cited at that same location for speeding that same week.
• A resident in the 6000 block of 145th Circle N. at 11:32 a.m. Aug. 8 reported her 8-year-old son was bitten in the abdomen the prior evening by an 8-month-old Rottweiler.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop on an unidentified motorist at 12:10 p.m. Aug. 8 for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone in the 8000 block of 170th Street N.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 1:25 p.m. Aug. 8 on westbound 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies in a marked squad. Six additional motorists were cited at that location for speeding that same week.
• An eastbound motorist was cited at 1:58 p.m. Aug. 8 on 122nd Street N. and July Avenue N. for speeding 60 mph in a 50 mph zone by westbound deputies, who clocked him on radar.
• A suspicious male reported at 11:29 p.m. Aug. 9 standing outside the Fairview Clinic on Victor Hugo Blvd. N. and Frenchman Road turned out to be a man walking home from the Blue Heron.
• An intoxicated driver was reported at 3:26 a.m. Aug. 9 at the Kwik Trip in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N., after a witness observed him driving on the grass when pulling into the parking lot. Before Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies could arrive at the scene, the driver and vehicle had already left the parking lot and headed westbound into the jurisdiction of the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
• A suspicious vehicle reported at 1:28 a.m. Aug. 10 parked outside one of the storage units in the 5000 block of 152nd Street N. turned out to be the owner of one of the storage units, recognized by deputies.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 2:04 a.m. Aug. 10 in the 12000 block of southbound Forest Blvd. N. for tabs that expired in December and failure to provide proof of insurance, after being pulled over by deputies on stationary patrol for a passenger tail light out.
• Management at the car dealership in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 7:19 a.m. Aug. 10 reported seeing a person in the lot carrying something before entering a car and never coming out.
The subject had completely disappeared before deputies arrived on the scene.
• A horse was reported for galloping through a planted garden
in the 17000 block of Henna Avenue N. at 12:03 p.m. Aug. 10, as part of an ongoing series of incidents. The complainant didn’t want anything done about it, but wanted the horse’s owner talked to. Deputies did talk to the horse’s owner, who stated the horse got out that morning by itself, and that they would do everything they could to keep the horse in.
• A resident in the 5000 block of 145th Street N. at 1:35 p.m. Aug. 10 reported receiving a scam phone call from a person who claimed her Social Security number had been compromised and asked several questions about her personal identity. When the complainant stated she was not going to answer any questions, the caller hung up on her.
• Suspicious squatters reported by a building inspector at 4:20 p.m. Aug. 10 inside a residence in the 4000 block of Rosemary Way that was supposed to be unoccupied and staged for sale turned out to be the current residents, who had a legal right to be there.
• An unidentified female was reported at 9:41 a.m. Aug. 11 at the Speedway Station in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for driving away from her $10.05 gas tab.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Victor Path was cited at 12:27 p.m. Aug. 11 for reckless handling of a firearm, after the loaded gun fired when he reached for it to clean it.
The bullet traveled through the suspect’s front window, across the street, through the front side of a townhome, through the conjoining wall and into a chandelier before dropping onto the victim’s stairs.
• A purse was reported found at 2:52 p.m. Aug. 12 in the 5000 block of 157th Circle N. and returned to its owner before deputies arrived on the scene.
• A male in the 5000 block of 128th Alcove N. at 6:56 p.m. Aug. 12 reported exchanging explicit photos with a party who stated that if he didn’t pay them money via Money Gram, they would share the images. Deputies advised the complainant of the scam, how to take steps to report the issue to Facebook, and how to avoid such an incident in the future.
• A suspicious teenager was reported at 2:26 a.m. Aug. 13 in the 4000 block of 149th Street N. for marching several kids around yelling cadences. The group left before deputies arrived on the scene.
• A set of license plates was reported found at 4:25 p.m. Aug. 13 at a community center in the 15000 block of Farnham Avenue N., turned over to deputies and returned to the registered owner.
• The registered owner of a vehicle parked in the 4000 block of Rosemary Way N. was mailed a citation for displaying tabs that expired in February. After deputies conducted a computer check at 10:47 a.m. Aug. 14, they found that the registered owner had paid for new tabs valid until February 2021. Just having the tabs on file, but not displaying them, is not legal, therefore a citation was in order. Furthermore, because the vehicle left the scene while deputies were doing their research, they could not leave the ticket under the windshield wipers.
• A westbound driver was cited at 1:38 p.m. Aug. 14 on Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Geneva Avenue N. for speeding 39 mph in a 30 mph zone by eastbound deputies in their marked squad.
— Loretta Harding
