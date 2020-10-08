The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents within the city of Hugo:
• A license plate was reported found at 4:05 p.m. Aug. 30 in the area of Falcon Avenue N. and 124th Street and returned to the owner’s residence.
•The registered owner of a vehicle parked in the 6000 block of 151st Street Court N. was cited at 7:47 a.m. Aug. 31 for displaying tabs that expired in December.
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 11:08 a.m. Aug. 31 on eastbound 170th Street N. and Jeffrey Avenue N. for speeding 69 mph in a 55 mph zone by Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies in their marked squad car, who clocked him on radar. The driver admitted to driving 68 mph.
•An unnamed male was issued a written warning at 12:01 p.m. Aug. 31 in the 7000 block of Oneka Lake Boulevard N. for driving after revocation, after deputies were advised by the subject’s probation officer that he was driving on a revoked license.
•A driver was arrested at 12:43 p.m. Aug. 31 on Highway 61 and 120th Street N. for driving a vehicle that displayed a stolen license plate.
•Deputies conducting a squad car check at 3:43 p.m. Aug. 31 in the 6000 block of 137th Street N. reported finding a clear plastic baggy containing 29 packets with a blue pill in each. The pills were later identified as Oxycodone and placed into evidence.
•A driver who crashed his vehicle into a tree in the 9000 block of 152nd Street N. at 6:19 a.m. Sept. 1 was arrested for DWI. The driver refused to be tested at jail and has been charged accordingly.
•The registered owner of an RV has been issued a citation at 1:04 p.m. Sept. 1 in the 5000 block of 149th Street N. for displaying tabs that expired in February.
•A Minnesota woman was cited at 1:25 p.m. Sept. 1 on westbound 170th Street N. and Henna Avenue N. for speeding 68 mph in a 50 mph zone by eastbound deputies in their marked squad, who clocked her on radar.
•Three separate reports of theft from a motor vehicle or vehicle tampering were filed Sept. 1 from 4:36 p.m. to 5:10 p.m. in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N.
•The registered owner of a vehicle parked in the 15000 block of Enfield Avenue N. received a citation under the windshield wiper at 11:40 p.m. Sept. 1 for displaying tabs that expired in January.
•Extra patrol was requested at 4:53 a.m. Sept. 2 in the 6000 block of 150th Street N., after a teenaged male dressed all in black with a mask was seen ringing the complainant’s doorbell and that of her neighbor before running away.
•A Wisconsin motorist was cited at 7:09 a.m. Sept. 2 on eastbound 122nd Street N. and July Avenue N. for speeding 62 mph in a 50 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar.
•A windshield was reported damaged by a pellet gun at 12:21 p.m. Sept. 2 in the area of 137th Street N. and Egg Lake Road N.
•An unidentified motorist was arrested at 11:42 p.m. Sept. 2 in the 14000 block of Forest Boulevard N. on a felony drug warrant.
•Suspicious trucks driving in the area of Oneka Parkway and Heritage Parkway N. at 4:20 a.m. Sept. 3 turned out to be just trucks driving in the area. Deputies advised the complainant that trucks just driving through the area is not a crime.
•A Batman wallet was reported missing from the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 1:13 p.m. Sept. 3.
•A motorist was cited at 11:36 p.m. Sept. 5 southbound Forest Blvd. N. and 134th Street N. for speeding 54 mph in a 35 mph zone by deputies, who clocked him on radar.
•A suspicious break-in reported at 2:25 a.m. Sept. 6 in the 14000 block of Cosette Way N. after the alarm on a garage entry door went off turned out to be thunderstorms triggering the alarm. The complainant reported the suspicious activity after the alarm went off for a door being opened when no one else was supposed to be at home. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the garage clear and the service door deadbolted from the inside.
•A driver was cited at 10:40 a.m. Sept. 6 on eastbound Oneka Lake Blvd. N. and Geneva Avenue N. for speeding 38 mph in a 30 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar. The driver was also cited for displaying tabs that expired in April. Deputies conducted four traffic stops at that intersection during a three-day period.
•A motorist was cited at 1:58 p.m. Sept. 6 on westbound 170th Street N. and Ingersoll Avenue N. for speeding 70 mph in a posted 55 mph zone by east-facing deputies on stationary patrol in their marked squad, who clocked him on radar. The driver would only admit to 60 mph. Deputies conducted three traffic stops at that intersection over three days.
•An unidentified person was arrested on a warrant at 7:16 a.m. Sept. 7 in the 7000 block of 137th Street N. after deputies happened upon an occupied vehicle in a park and conducted a computer check.
•An unknown motorist was arrested on suspicion of DWI at 4:27 p.m. Sept. 7 on Forest Blvd. N. and 165th Street N. after being pulled over for an open tailgate and hauling unsecured items.
•A Wisconsin driver was cited at 9:29 a.m. Sept. 8 on westbound 170th Street N. and Jeffrey Avenue for speeding 67 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies on rolling patrol in their marked squad car. The driver admitted to going too fast.
•A resident in the 4000 block of Education Drive N. reported a possible suspect for entering their home overnight Sept. 8-9 and causing damage to the interior with paint. The subject may have accessed their home by using an entry code.
•A Minnesota driver was cited at 10:25 a.m. Sept. 9 on eastbound 170th Street N. and Henna Avenue N. for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone by westbound deputies, who clocked him on radar as he passed another vehicle at a high rate of speed. The driver admitted he accelerated because the vehicle he was passing had sped up.
•Deputies observed a port-a-potty pushed over in the park in the 12000 block of Exhall Avenue N. as they conducted routine patrol at 12:09 a.m. Sept. 8. They notified the proper custodians to put the potty aright.
•A resident in the 14000 block of Foxhill Avenue N. at 11:58 a.m. Sept. 9 reported receiving four robocalls claiming to be from Norton Computer Security and stating that $299 had been deducted from her bank account. The complainant was to call the given phone number to cancel. The complainant told deputies there had been no financial loss and that she had been in contact with her bank.
•A suspicious darked-out vehicle reported at 12:47 a.m. Sept. 10 in the 5000 block of 137th Street N. and a suspicious male who exited the vehicle to tamper with heavy equipment turned out to be a repair man from the skid steer company out to repair the skid steer and other heavy equipment.
•A resident in the 13000 block of Elmcrest Avenue N. at 3:47 p.m. Sept. 10 reported prescription medication stolen.
•A resident in the 14000 block of Mercantile Drive N. at 5:55 p.m. Sept. 10 reported a wallet containing credit cards stolen from an unlocked vehicle. The credit cards had already been fraudulently used at a Forest Lake store before they could be properly deactivated.
•Management at the Kwik Trip in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 6:25 p.m. Sept. 10 reported one of its customers for damaging the stone facade of the gas pump shelter while maneuvering his vehicle around the pumps.
•A construction worker at 8:15 p.m. Sept. 10 reported his checkbook and several receipts stolen from the lunchbox inside his unlocked work truck while it was parked near a construction site in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N.
•A juvenile male reported being robbed of his money and phone at gunpoint by two males at 9:05 p.m. Sept. 10 on Highway 61, just north of 145th Street N. while he was attempting to purchase illegal drugs. Partial suspect information is available.
— Loretta Harding
