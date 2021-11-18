The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• A resident in the 4000 block of Education Drive N. at 2:38 p.m. Oct. 8 reported receiving a text from someone claiming to be from Costco regarding a COVID-19 test and asking that she respond back using the word “record” followed by her date of birth. The complainant said she did both and now believes she was defrauded. Deputies advised the complainant to have her identity flagged through a credit bureau and to notify her cell phone provider about the “record” issue.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested at 5:13 p.m. Oct. 9 on Forest Blvd. N. and 134th Street N. for driving on a license previously canceled due to behavior inimical to public safety.
• Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies at 1:37 a.m. Oct. 10 cited a motorist on 165th Street N. and Forest Blvd. N. for driving after revocation, following a traffic stop for a missing headlight. The driver, who also failed to provide proof of insurance on the vehicle, was described as “slow to stop.” The driver and passenger were allowed to find a ride home after the driver summoned a private tow truck for the vehicle.
• A neighbor dispute over parking was reported at 10:31 a.m. Oct. 10 in the 15000 block of Empress Avenue N.
• An unidentified driver was arrested on a warrant at 11:43 p.m. Oct. 11 just west of Highway 61 on 170th Street, following a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 17000 Foxhill Avenue N. Deputies conducted a computer check on the registered owner and forced a traffic stop.
• Residents in the 13000 block of Fiona Avenue N. reported a theft from their home overnight Oct. 11-12. Residents in the 12000 block of Fondant Trail N. also reported a theft from their home that same night.
• Deputies recovered several stolen property items at 3:20 a.m. Oct. 12 in the 5000 block of 135th Street N., following a report of suspicious people outside the complainant’s home.
• A business in the 13000 block of Fenway Blvd. N. at 9:59 a.m. Oct. 12 requested extra patrol for a recently fired disgruntled employee.
• A Wisconsin motorist was cited at 8:48 a.m. Oct. 13 on 170th Street N. and Henna Avenue N. for speeding 77 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on radar, who observed her fly over the hill at a high rate of speed.
The driver stated she was only speeding immediately before she passed the deputies.
• A resident in the 12000 block of Everton Circle N. at 9:33 a.m. Oct. 13 reported his checks stolen and used.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Elm Drive N. at 8:08 p.m. Oct. 13 reported her ex-boyfriend for refusing to leave her home after having lived there for two months. The ex-boyfriend still has all his possessions in her home and receives all his mail there. When deputies asked the male if he would leave, he refused. Deputies then advised the complainant all about the civil process of removing the unwanted person and provided her with a crisis card, should she need more assistance.
• A driver pulled over for mismatching plates at 6:54 a.m. Oct. 14 on 120th Street N. and Highway 61 turned out to have accidentally installed his daughter’s new plates on his vehicle. After deputies verified ownership of the vehicles, they advised the driver to exchange the plates immediately, and gave him a business card in case he is pulled over before he has a chance to do so.
• The driver of a vehicle with obscured license plates was cited at 8:36 p.m. Oct. 14 on Victor Hugo Blvd. N. and Frenchman Road for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia in a motor vehicle, following a traffic stop for the smoky film on the plates. On contact with the occupants, deputies could smell the odor of pot coming from the cab of the vehicle and conducted a search.
• A motor vehicle and attached utility trailer were reported stolen from the 6000 block of 152nd Street N. at 7:51 a.m. Oct. 16.
• A driver presenting a driver’s license issued in Mexico was cited at 11:10 a.m. Oct. 16 in the 5000 block of 147th Street N. for driving after suspension after deputies pulled him over for speeding and conducted a mobile data computer (MDC) check.
• A motorist was cited at 1:43 p.m. Oct. 16 in the 13000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for driving after revocation, after deputies conducted a random MDC check. Even though the driver said he was unaware of being revoked, he had no driver’s license in his possession and was verbally warned for it.
• An unidentified female was arrested at 6:03 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. for driving after revocation, after Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled her over upon recognizing her behind the wheel despite her revoked status. In keeping with her history of insurance violations and related convictions, she was unable to provide proof of insurance. The driver also admitted to not having a driver’s license. During the routine arrest search, the subject admitted to having a glass smoking pipe with suspected burned marijuana residue inside as deputies began the search process.
• A motor vehicle was reported stolen from a garage in the 4000 block of 158th Street N. at 7:24 p.m. Oct. 17.
• A firearm was reported stolen at 7:55 p.m. Oct. 17 from an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway in the 16000 block of Europa Avenue N.
• A vehicle was reported stolen at 11:12 p.m. Oct. 17 from an attached garage in the 4000 block of 158th Street N. after the keys were left inside.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested for DWI at 6:31 p.m. Oct. 18 following a report of a vehicle driving over a retaining wall in the 17000 block of Henna Avenue N. before driving away.
• Deputies reported finding a wallet at 5:41 p.m. Oct. 19 in the 5000 block of 135th Street N. that belonged to a suspect involved in a previous crime.
• A suspicious male with a flashlight was reported for moving around a house under construction in the area of Fletcher Lane and 137th Street N. at 4:50 a.m. Oct. 20. When deputies located the male in the port-a-potty in front of the home, he said he was scrounging in the dumpster, as “they sometimes throw away good stuff.” Deputies advised the subject he was on private property and to leave the area.
• A male was cited at 8:53 a.m. Oct. 20 in the 4000 block of Elm Drive N. for violating a no-contact order after he phoned the person who had the order out against him on Facebook Messenger an hour earlier. The subject said he did call, but it was an accident. Later that day, the complainant reported the violator for calling twice more that day. Deputies issued yet another citation.
• A Beretta shotgun was reported stolen at 9:46 a.m. Oct. 20 from a garage in the 8000 block of 122nd Street N.
• A motorist reported eggs thrown at his vehicle at 1:38 a.m. Oct. 21 while he was driving in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and Frenchman Road. Deputies located several eggs and cartons in the street at that location. At 1:46 a.m. that morning, deputies remembered seeing an occupied dark older pickup truck with a right taillight out, parked with the engine running on the north side of a building in the 5000 block of 141st Street N. seconds before the first of two egging calls came in. But when deputies turned around for a further look, the vehicle was gone on arrival. The second vehicle egging call arrived at 5:00 a.m. from the area of Egg Lake Road N. and Goodview Avenue N.
• Deputies arrested a driver on a felony warrant at 2:13 p.m. Oct. 21 on Harrow Avenue at 157th Street N. following a traffic stop for expired vehicle registration.
• A business alarm reported a break-in at a school under construction in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. at 8:09 p.m. Oct. 21. Security footage showed two juveniles climbing a ladder in the main building. The youths were not found, no damage was seen and no construction equipment turned up missing. However, at 7:29 p.m. Oct. 22, the alarm reported two parties seen again on surveillance camera. On arrival at the scene, deputies discovered an abandoned bicycle and a scooter near the north fence of the complex. These items were collected for safekeeping.
• An unidentified motorist was cited at 10:00 a.m. Oct. 22 in the 8000 block of 170th Street N. for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone and for displaying tabs that expired in August.
• A resident in the 14000 block of Foxhill Avenue N. at 6:46 p.m. Oct. 22 reported a 4-by-8 trailer taken from the front yard, despite having a hitch lock in place.
• A mother-in-law reported at 10:36 a.m. Oct. 23 for taking a door off its hinges and breaking things in the 13000 block of Geneva Avenue N. turned out to be a co-owner of the home and entitled to do so. Deputies advised the complainant of the civil, not criminal, nature of the incident.
— Loretta Harding
