Hugo Fire was called to an attached garage on fire at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, July 5 6100 block of 135th Street.
Upon arrival, crews found the exterior of the garage on fire and extending into the attic. Thanks to a neighbor who spotted the fire and alerted the family to evacuate, everyone got out safe.
Fire crews from Hugo, Forest Lake, Centennial and Lino Lakes fire departments responded and quickly knocked down the fire. The garage sustained major damage while the home sustained minor damage. Two pets were found and rescued.
The cause of the fire was determined to be from used discarded fireworks cartons in the trash can next to the garage.
