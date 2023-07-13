Hugo Fire was called to an attached garage on fire at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, July 5 6100 block of 135th Street.

Upon arrival, crews found the exterior of the garage on fire and extending into the attic. Thanks to a neighbor who spotted the fire and alerted the family to evacuate, everyone got out safe. 

