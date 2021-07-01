The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Officers and fire personnel responded to the 1900 block of Robin Lane N in Centerville June 9 on report of a fire. The fire was successfully put out.
•Police were dispatched to a property damage accident at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Lovell Road in Lexington June 9.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Albert Avenue in Lexington June 9. The male driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•Officers were dispatched to the 9500 block of Aspen Avenue in Lexington June 9 on a disorderly conduct report. The investigation is ongoing.
•A suspicious vehicle was reported in the area of Centerville Road and Main Street in Centerville June 10.
•Police responded to a vandalism report on Edge Drive in Circle Pines June 10.
•Officers responded to a harassment report in the 50 block of West Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines June 10.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Restwood Road in Lexington June 11. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•Officers were dispatched to a theft report in the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington June 12. A female was subsequently trespassed from the location.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Restwood Road and Lake Drive in Lexington June 12. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•Officers were dispatched to several addresses in Circle Pines June 13 regarding suspicious activity. Two individuals were seen on video entering into vehicles.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Albert Avenue in Lexington June 13. The male driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•An officer responded to the 4100 block of Edgewood Road in Lexington June 14 on a theft report. The caller advised that an unknown suspect removed the catalytic converter from his vehicle over night. The estimated loss is $1,500.
•Officers were dispatched to the 9200 block of North Highway Drive in Lexington June 14 on the report of found drugs. The drugs were successfully located and disposed of.
•Police responded to a gas station in the 0 block of South Pine Drive in Circle Pines June 15 on a trespassing report. Officers arrived on scene and found a disorderly adult male. He was trespassed from the property and subsequently arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and transported to jail.
•An officer was dispatched to the 9000 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington on a report of ducklings in a storm sewer June 16. The public works department responded to the scene and successfully removed the ducklings.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington June 16. A male driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•Officers were dispatched to the 9100 block of Hamline Avenue on a report of an assault June 16. A juvenile was subsequently taken into custody.
•Police responded to a disorderly conduct report in the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington June 16. A male was subsequently transported to the hospital.
•Officers took a delayed property damage report June 16 that had occurred in the McDonald’s drive-thru in Circle Pines. The case remains under investigation.
•A resident in the 9500 block of Dunlap Avenue in Lexington received a written warning for an illegal burn June 17.
•A theft was reported in the 4100 block of Lovell Road in Lexington June 17.
•Police were dispatched to reported suspicious activity in the 9200 block of Lexington Avenue NE in Circle Pines June 18. Extra patrol was requested.
•Officers responded to a theft from motor vehicle report in the 1500 block of Peltier Lake Drive in Centerville June 19. There are no suspects at this time.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue in Lexington June 19. An adult male was subsequently arrested for DWI. An adult female was also arrested for DWI that same day near the intersection of Lake Drive and Shepherd Court in Circle Pines.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue in Circle Pines June 20. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•An adult male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance near the intersection of Lexington Avenue NE and North Road in Circle Pines June 20.
•An adult male was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 3900 block of Restwood Road in Lexington June 21. Officers located drugs on the male, which have been sent in for testing. Charges are pending.
•A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 7100 block of Brian Drive in Centerville June 22.
•Police conducted a traffic stop in the 9000 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington June 22. The driver was arrested for DWI.
•Police responded to a report of stalking in the city of Lexington June 22.
