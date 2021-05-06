The Centennial Lakes Police reported the following incidents:
• Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Willow Circle in Centerville April 14 on a report a group of juveniles fighting in the area. Police spoke with the involved parties and learned that the altercation was mutual.
• An officer responded to a phone call identity theft report from a resident in the 7200 block of Clear Ridge in Centerville April 14. The caller advised an unknown suspect attempted to file an unemployment claim in her name. The officer advised the caller of security and prevention options.
• Officers received a theft report in the 4200 block of Woodland Road in Circle Pines April 14.
• Police received a narcotics complaint in the 0 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines April 14.
• Officers were dispatched to a delayed burglary and fraud report in the 0 block of Crossway Drive in Circle Pines April 14. There are no suspects at this time.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near Lake Drive and Restwood Road in Lexington April 15. A passenger was subsequently arrested on an outstanding warrant.
• Officers took a phone call theft report from the 4200 block of Woodland Road in Circle pines April 15. The case is pending investigation.
• Police were dispatched to a neighborhood dispute in the 0 block of Inner Drive in Circle Pines April 15.
• Officers responded to the 9400 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington April 15 regarding an assault. Officers were unable to speak with the suspect. The case is pending.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Restwood Road in Lexington April 16. The drive was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• Officers responded with EMS to a medical call in the 8900 block of Duwayne Avenue in Lexington April 16. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male who was extremely intoxicated and unconscious. EMS was called in to assist.
• Police responded to Carl Eck Park in Circle Pines April 16 on report of a knocked over porta potty. Officer spoke with two juveniles who were not involved in the incident, but no suspects were located. The porta potty was not damaged.
• An officer received an animal complaint in the 100 block of Indian hills Lane in Circle Pines April 18. The case was referred to a CSO.
• Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Eagle Trail in Centerville April 19 on report of an injured duck. The duck was relocated to a county park.
• Officers responded to the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington April 20 on a theft report. The suspect(s) were not located.
•Police responded to a phone call identity theft report from a resident in the 200 block of Galaxy Drive in Circle Pines April 21. The caller advised that an unknown suspect attempted to file an unemployment claim in her name, but the claim was denied.
•Officers were dispatched to a suspicious activity report in the 3900 block of Restwood Road in Lexington April 21.
•An officer observed items dumped in the 400 block of Keith Road in Circle Pines April 22. The public works department was notified.
•Officers issued a trespass notice after responding to the 7000 block of 21st Avenue S. in Centerville April 23 on a suspicious activity report.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Naples Street and Flowerfield Road in Lexington April 24. A male passenger was subsequently arrested.
•A resident in the 9000 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington called police to report stolen license plates April 25. The reporting party did not know the plate number, and officers advised the caller to call back when that was determined.
•Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Willow Circle in Centerville April 25 for a public assist. The Centennial Fire District also responded to the scene to help a juvenile who was stuck in a tree.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Restwood Road in Lexington April 25. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Main Street in Centerville April 26. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI. Another traffic stop near the intersection of Restwood Road and Naples Street in Lexington that same day also resulted in a driver arrest for DWI.
