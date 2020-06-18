The Centennial Lakes Police reported the following incidents:
• Officers responded to the 9300 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington on a delayed domestic assault report June 3. Upon arrival, officers checked the area and did not find the suspect. The victim refused medical treatment and was picked up by a family member. The investigation is ongoing.
• A stop sign at Old Mill Road and 73rd street in Centerville was seen missing around 5 p.m. June 3.
• A child was reported wandering near the 9300 block of Hamline Avenue in Lexington June 4. The mother was located, and the child was found to be safe by the time officers arrived.
• A theft was reported June 4 in the 1800 block of Main Street in Centerville.
• A missing three-year-old boy was found in the 3900 block of Restwood Road in Lexington June 5. The boy's mother was located, and he is now safe.
• A fraud was reported in the 800 block of Civic Heights Drive in Circle Pines June 5. The caller said that someone had used her debit card for an unauthorized online purchase.
• A driver was arrested near Main Street and 21st Avenue in Centerville June 5 for fourth degree DWI.
• A Lexington resident was attacked by a dog near Lovell Road and Hamline Avenue in Centerville June 6. The dog has been quarantined, and the resident was advised to go to the emergency room. The case is still pending.
• Police responded to the 1700 block of Main Street in Centerville for a medical emergency June 6. One individual was transported to the hospital.
• An abandoned vehicle was seen blocking traffic in the 1900 block of Main Street in Centerville June 8. The vehicle was impounded.
• A neighborhood dispute was reported in the first block of Hillcrest Lane in Circle Pines June 1.
• Officers were dispatched to the 90 block of South Drive in Circle Pines June 1 on report of a fire.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop near Lovell Road and Hamline Avenue in Lexington June 2. An adult male was subsequently arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• Damage to property was reported in the 100 block of South Drive in Circle Pines June 2.
• Police were dispatched to the 4100 block of Woodland Road in Lexington June 2 regarding a hit-and-run accident.
• An officer was advised of a report of vandalism in the 1800 block of Fox Run in Centerville May 27. The officer subsequently observed paint markings on playground equipment at Tracy Joy McBride Memorial Park. There are no suspects at this time.
• A theft was reported in the 9200 block of Ryan Place in Lexington May 27.
• Police responded to a neighborhood dispute in the 200 block of Galaxy Drive in Circle Pines May 27. Police assisted in mediating the incident.
• Officers were dispatched to a welfare check in the 20 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines May 27. Officers located a male who was under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to jail.
• Police responded to the 4100 block of Woodland Road in Lexington May 28 on a report of a burglary at a construction business. An unknown suspect climbed a fence and then broke into two locked enclosed trailers and removed several power tools. The estimated loss is $4,600.
• Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of 72nd 1/2 Street in Centerville May 28 on a report of a trailer theft. Information was collected.
