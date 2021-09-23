The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 8800 block of Naples Street in Lexington Sept. 9. The driver was subsequently arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
•An owner in the 0 block of Oak Ridge Trail in Circle Pines was verbally warned for a barking dog Sept. 9.
•Officers were dispatched to a property damage report in the 0 block of Inner Drive in Circle Pines Sept. 9. City property had been damaged.
•A theft was reported in the 10100 block of Lake Drive in Circle Pines Sept. 11.
•Officers responded to the 4100 block of Lovell Road in Lexington Sept. 12 on report of an assault. Officers arrived to find a group of individuals fighting.
•Police were dispatched to the area of Woodland Road and Hamline Avenue NE in Lexington Sept. 1 on reports of gunshots. Officers checked the area and located spent casings on the ground. The case is under investigation.
•Suspicious persons were asked by officers to move along in the 200 block of North Star Lane in Circle Pines Sept. 1.
•An officer was dispatched to a phone call report of a theft in the 7100 block of Brian Drive in Centerville Sept.1. The suspects are unknown.
•An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Pointcross Drive and North Road in Circle Pines Sept. 2. An adult female was subsequently arrested for outstanding warrants, driving after cancellation and fifth-degree drug possession.
•Police responded to a theft report in the 1800 block of Main Street in Centerville Sept. 2. Upon arrival, officers found that a convenience store had a gas drive-off. The suspect is unknown. The loss is $41.
•Officers observed a male on a motorized minibike riding on the trails around Golden Lake Park in Circle Pines Sept. 2. The officers stopped the male and warned him for driving on the trails.
•An officer observed a traffic violation near Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue in Lexington Sept. 3. An adult male was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 3800 block of Minuteman Lane in Lexington Sept. 3.
•Officers were dispatched to a phone call regarding a person making suicidal threats on social media in Circle Pines Sept. 4. Officers collected information, located the person involved and had them transported via ambulance to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.
•Officers responded to a theft report in the 3800 block of Liberty Lane in Lexington Sept. 5. Another theft was reported in the 90 block of South Drive in Circle Pines that same day.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Restwood Road in Lexington Sept. 6. The driver was subsequently arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
•Officers responded to the 8800 block of Dunlap Avenue in Lexington Sept. 6 on a report of a sick squirrel. Officers subsequently located two squirrels that were aggressive and behaving abnormally. The squirrels were disposed of.
