The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Officers were dispatched to the 20 block of Center Road in Circle Pines on a vandalism report Nov. 1.
•Officers were dispatched via phone call to the 9500 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington regarding a theft Nov. 1.
•Officers responded to the 3800 block of Minuteman Lane in Lexington Nov. 1 regarding a juvenile who had warrants for their arrest. The juvenile was arrested and officers conducted a prisoner exchange with Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO). The juvenile was then placed in HSCO’s custody.
•Officers stopped a golf cart near the intersection of Cameo Lane and Shady Way in Circle Pines Nov. 2. This case is still active.
•Officers were flagged down in the 9000 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington for a suspicious dumping complaint Nov. 2.
•Officers were dispatched to a parking complaint in the 6900 block of Lamotte Drive in Centerville Oct. 27. The owner of the machinery was contacted and was given a verbal warning.
•Officers were advised by phone of a suspicious person in the 1900 block of Main Street in Centerville Oct. 27. Officers located the person and determined no crime had occurred.
•Officers took a report of a possible stolen vehicle that occurred in the 9400 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington Oct. 27.
•An officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked in a driveway in the 6900 block of Meadow Circle in Centerville Oct. 27. An adult female was arrested on outstanding felony warrants but was then transported to the hospital for medical reasons.
•Police responded to the 9400 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington on a missing person report Oct. 28. The individual was found and no further law enforcement assistance was needed.
•Police responded to a suspicious matter in the 200 block of Galaxy Drive in Circle Pines Oct. 28.
•Officers located an illegal burn in the 9300 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington Oct. 28. A verbal warning was given and the fire was put out.
•Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint in the 30 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines Oct. 28.
•Officers observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Restwood Road and Albert Avenue in Lexington Oct. 29. The vehicle fled from the officer. A short pursuit ensued, but was terminated. Ramsey County deputies located the vehicle and took a juvenile male into custody. The male was transported to the juvenile center.
•Officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Main Street and 21st Avenue in Centerville Oct. 29. A female was taken into custody.
•Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Hunters Ridge Lane in Centerville on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area Oct. 30. Officers checked the area and did not locate the vehicle.
•Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Main Street and 20th Avenue in Centerville Oct. 30. An adult male driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•An officer was dispatched to the 10 block of West Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines for suspicious activity Oct. 31. Officers checked the area and made contact with people in the area. The case is closed until further information becomes available.
•Officers were dispatched on a report of a counterfeit bill passed in the 1900 block of Main Street in Centerville Oct. 31. Officers located the involved parties and charges are pending.
•Officers were dispatched on a phone call reporting suspicious activity in the 220 block of Stardust Boulevard in Circle Pines Oct. 31. Officers took information for a report.
•Officers were dispatched to a driving complaint in the 30 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines Nov. 4.
•Officers were dispatched to the 9100 block of South Highway in Lexington on the report of a theft in progress Nov. 4.
•Officers were dispatched to a barking dog disturbance in the 0 block of Hillcrest Lane in Circle Pines Nov. 4.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington Nov. 4. The male driver was cited and released.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection on Lexington Avenue and West Road in Circle Pines Nov. 4. The suspect fled, and charges are pending.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop for speeding in the area of Lake Drive and Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines Nov. 4. There was an odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. A search yielded marijuana and a liquor bottle. The driver was cited.
•Officers observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Lake Drive and Pine Drive in Circle Pines Nov. 5. An adult female was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle parked in a handicapped spot without a proper permit in the 8900 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington on Nov. 5. Officers located the owner and advised them to move the vehicle.
•Officers were dispatched to a report of criminal damage to property in the 700 block of Centerville Road in Centerville on Nov. 5.
•Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 7000 block of Centerville Road in Centerville on Nov. 5.
•Officers assisted the city of Centerville with execution of an administrative warrant in the 7300 block of 20th Avenue in Centerville Nov. 5. The property was deemed unfit for habitation and secured.
•Officers were dispatched to a call in the 1700 block of Westview in Centerville on a report of people casing a construction site Nov. 6. Tools were attempted to be hidden and were later found nearby.
•Officers observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Syndicate Avenue and Restwood Road in Lexington Nov. 6. A short pursuit ensued. The driver was taken into custody on multiple felony charges.
•Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Peltier Lake Drive in Centerville on a cyberbullying report Nov. 7. Officers took information for the report and offered advice.
•Officers were dispatched to a possible slumper in the 9200 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington Nov. 7. The situation was found to be a motorist assist. There were no other issues.
•Officers observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Hamline Avenue and Lovell Road in Lexington Nov. 8. The vehicle fled from officers, and they terminated the pursuit.
