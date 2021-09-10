The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An officer checked on a vehicle in Golden Lake Park in Circle Pines after hours Aug. 22. The driver was subsequently arrested for third-degree DWI. Another adult male driver was arrested for DWI near the intersection of Griggs Avenue and Lovell Road in Lexington that same day.
• Suspicious activity in progress was reported in the 8800 block of Jackson Avenue in Lexington Aug. 25. Upon officer arrival, the suspect was gone.
• A property damage accident was reported in the 9100 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington Aug. 25.
• Officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of Centerville Road in Centerville on report of a slumper. Officers found a female, who was not in need of medical attention, and requested she leave the property. The female was subsequently trespassed from the property, as she refused to leave.
• Police responded to the 1 block of Central Street in Circle Pines Aug. 25 to check the welfare of a male who was passed out in a drive-thru. The male was found to be under the influence and was released to a sober party after being check out by paramedics.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South Highway Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington Aug. 26. The driver was cited with expired registration (2018) and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
• Officers responded to a phone call report of a theft from motor vehicle that occurred in the 7000 block of Centerville Road in Centerville Aug. 27. The caller advised an unknown suspect entered her vehicle and removed several items. The estimated loss is $100. Several other thefts were reported on that block the same day.
• An officer conducted a routine license plate check on a vehicle near the intersection of Main Street and 20th Avenue in Centerville Aug. 28. The license plate came back stolen, and when the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle fled. A short pursuit ensued before the officer decided to end the chase.
• Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Minuteman Lane in Lexington Aug. 29 on report of a structure fire. The officer secured the scene and stood by with fire and EMS personnel.
• A hit-and-run property damage accident was reported in the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Aug. 30. A Keeping Our Police Safe (KOPS) alert on the suspect vehicle was issued to neighboring agencies.
• An officer responded to a suspicious activity report in the 1800 block of Main Street in Centerville Aug. 31. A male riding a bicycle was given a verbal warning.
• A property damage accident involving two vehicles was reported at the intersection of Lake Drive and Pointcross Drive in Circle Pines Aug. 31.
