he Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Officers were dispatched to a business in the 9000 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington Sept. 15 on a burglary report.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Edgewood Road in Lexington Sept. 16. Two adult females were subsequently arrested on outstanding warrants.
• Officers were dispatched to the 8900 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington Sept. 16 for a theft report.
• Police responded to an assault in the area of Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue in Lexington Sept. 16.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Houle Circle in Centerville Sept. 17.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Griggs Avenue and Lake Drive in Lexington Sept. 17. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• Police responded to a property damage report in the 6900 block of Lamotte Drive in Centerville Sept. 17. The suspects are unknown.
• Officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Sept. 18 on a delayed assault report.
• Officers responded to a neighborhood dispute in the 100 block of East Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen in the 1700 block of Main Street in Centerville Sept. 18.
• Officers were dispatched to the 6900 block of Lamotte Drive in Centerville Sept. 20 for a report of theft and damage to property. A group of juveniles was involved.
• Police received a phone call from a resident in the 1600 block of Peltier Lake Drive in Centerville Sept. 21 for a fraud report.
• Officers were dispatched to the 9300 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington Sept. 22 on a theft report. There are no suspects at this time.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Albert Avenue in Lexington Sept. 22. A male driver and female passenger were subsequently arrested for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
• Officers were dispatched to Lexington Memorial Park Sept. 22 on a report of two vehicles driving on the ballfields, which were recently redone. Police subsequently located the vehicles and identified two juvenile suspects. The damage is estimated at 1,320. Charges are pending.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 3800 block of Minuteman Lane in Lexington Sept. 23.
• Officers responded to a phone call report of a burglary in the 40 block of Center Road in Circle Pines Sept. 23. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a burglary of an unoccupied, unattached garage. The estimated loss is $2,000.
• An officer was dispatched to Central Street in Circle Pines Sept. 23 for a property damage hit-and-run accident. The officer was unable to locate any suspects.
• Officers were dispatched to a license plate theft in the 7200 block of Twin Lakes Avenue in Centerville
Sept. 26.
• Police were dispatched to the 6900 block of Lamotte Drive in Centerville Sept. 26 on a report of a male threatening people. The call ended up being related to a Ramsey County call from an incident at Centerville Road and County Road J.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Main Street and Centerville Road Sept. 27. The driver had a suspended license,
no insurance and had failed to transfer the title. Citations were issued and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
• Police responded to the 3900 block of Restwood Road in Lexington Sept. 28 for a civil dispute between neighbors regarding a furnace.
