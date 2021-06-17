The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•An incident of motor vehicle tampering was reported in the 9000 block of Jackson Avenue in Lexington June 1.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 6900 block of Eagle Trail in Centerville June 1.
•Officers were dispatched to the 10 block of Oak Ridge Trail in Centerville June 1 for an aggressive dog. The owner was given a verbal warning.
•Officers received a mail theft report from a resident in the 8900 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington June 1. A package was reported stolen. There are no suspects at this time.
•Officers responded to a threat report/suspicious activity in the 3900 block of Restwood Road in Lexington June 1.
•An officer was dispatched to a fraud report in the 40 block of Pine Drive in Circle Pines June 1.
•Officers responded to the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington May 26 on a trespassing report. A female was panhandling and trespassing. Upon officer arrival, the female was leaving and advised by police not to return.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation in the area of Lake Drive and Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines May 27. An adult female was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•An officer responded to the 1700 block of Main Street in Centerville May 27 on a suspicious activity report. The caller advised there was a female living in the garage of her rental unit. Officers made contact with the female and requested she move along or stay in the house.
•Officers responded to a suspicious activity report in the 8900 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington May 27. The caller advised he was missing some items from his apartment, but his apartment was not broken into. The activity was determined to be suspicious, as the caller has reported the same occurrence several times before.
•A package theft was reported in the 7100 block of Mill Road in Centerville May 27. It was discovered there was an additional victim. Both victims had packages stolen from their front step. The estimated loss is $27. A suspect was subsequently located and arrested.
•Extra patrol was requested in the 8800 block of Dunlap Avenue in Lexington May 29.
•A dog bite was reported in the 0 block of Ridge Road in Circle Pines May 29. Officers took information and the case was forwarded on to the community service officer for follow-up.
•An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Lake Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington May 30. An adult male drive was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Galaxy Drive in Circle Pines May 31.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Restwood Road in Lexington June 2. The female driver was taken into custody on outstanding warrants.
•A resident in the 9400 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington reported a mail theft June 2. There are no suspects at this time.
•An officer took a damage to property report in the 8900 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington June 2.
•An officer took a fraud report in the 20 block of Hillcrest Lane in Circle Pines June 2.
•Officers were dispatched to a personal injury accident near the intersection of Lake Drive and Keith Road in Circle Pines June 2. One party was transported to the hospital via ambulance.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Woodland Road in Lexington June 2. The driver was subsequently arrested for third-degree DWI.
•An officer was flagged down in the 2000 block of Cedar Street in Centerville June 3 for a property damage report. There are no suspects at this time.
•A theft was reported in the 6800 block of 20th Avenue in Centerville June 3. There are no suspects at this time.
•A resident in the 7100 block of Mill Road in Centerville was verbally warned for an animal complaint June 3.
•An officer was dispatched to the 3800 block of Patriot Lane in Lexington June 4 on a report of terroristic threats.
•An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of South Drive in Circle Pines June 5 for suspicious activity.
•An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Lake Drive and Keith Road in Circle Pines June 5. An adult female was subsequently arrested for DWI and possession of drugs.
•A couple of thefts from motor vehicles were reported in the 7200 block of Brian Drive in Centerville June 5. A theft was also reported in the 1900 block of Cardinal Drive that same day.
•A resident in the 1900 block of Robin Lane in Centerville reported that an unknown suspect stole some decorative items from her yard June 5. The estimated loss is $100.
•Officers received multiple noise complaints in the 200 block of Twilite Terrace in Circle Pines June 5. Officers warned the residents they may receive a citation if they kept it up.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South Highway Drive and Woodland Road June 5. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•Damage to property was reported in the 20 block of East Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines June 5. The caller advised an unknown suspect broke his wooden placard off of his mailbox. The estimated loss is $50.
•An address in the 300 block of Sherwood Court in Circle Pines received a complaint of blight June 7.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Griggs Avenue and North Highway Drive in Lexington June 7. A female driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
