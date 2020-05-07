The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Westview Street in Centerville April 8 on the report of a small dirt bike on school property.
•Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Center Street in Centerville April 8 on a report of suspicious activity.
•Officers made contact with a group of juveniles in the woods near the 9800 block of Lexington Avenue in Circle Pines April 9. Officers advised of the social distancing guidelines and trespassing. The parents were advised of the juveniles’ activities.
•A theft was reported at a local business in the 9200 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington April 10.
•Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Lovell Road and Hamline Avenue in Lexington April 10 for an equipment violation. Officers subsequently located narcotics inside of the vehicle.
•Officers were located of an abandoned campsite in the 400 block of Keith Road in Circle Pines April 11.
•Officers were dispatched to a missing person report in the 30 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines April 13.
•Police responded to the 9100 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington April 14 on a report of two dogs who had potentially been abandoned and were tied to a pole. The dog owners were confrontational and police advised them to leave the area.
•Officers were dispatched to the 9200 block of Lexington Avenue NE in Circle Pines April 22 regarding a theft. Information was collected.
•Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Galaxy Drive in Circle Pines April 22 on report of a neighbor dispute. A female was subsequently arrested for assault.
•An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Indian Hills Lane in Circle Pines April 22 on report of a dog bite. The case was passed along to a community service officer for follow-up.
•Officers observed a traffic violation in the area of North Road and Lake Drive in Circle Pines April 22. The driver was subsequently stopped and cited for multiple violations.
•An aggressive dog was reported in the 1600 block of Peltier Lake Drive in Centerville April 22. Information was collected.
•Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Peltier Lake Drive in Centerville April 22 on report of a stolen vehicle. Information was collected.
•Police were dispatched to a parking complaint in the 3900 block of Restwood Road in Lexington April 23. An officer observed multiple kids hanging on and playing on a parked semi. The truck had been parked in the same spot for quite some time. The kids were verbally warned, and the case was passed along to the building inspector.
•A resident was verbally warned for allowing their dog to defecate on a neighbor’s property in the 7100 block of Mill Road in Centerville April 23.
