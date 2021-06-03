The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Lake Drive and Restwood Road in Lexington May 12. An adult male was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•Officers were dispatched to the 8800 block of Albert Avenue in Lexington May 12 on a threat report.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 8700 block of Arona Avenue in Lexington May 13. The driver and a passenger were subsequently arrested on outstanding warrants.
•Officers assisted city building officials with an outside inspection of a nuisance property located in the 200 block of Twilite Terrace in Circle Pines April 13.
•Police were dispatched to a report of an aggressive dog in the 100 block of Indian Hills Lane in Circle Pines May 13. The incident has been forwarded to a community service officer for follow-up.
•A resident in the 60 block of Center Road in Circle Pines was verbally warned by officers May 13 for an animal complaint.
•Police were dispatched to the 7000 block of Brian Drive in Centerville May 14 on a report of a found pigeon. Police were able to successfully locate the owner of the bird.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Restwood Road in Lexington May 14. A female driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•A resident in the 4100 block of Lovell Road in Lexington submitted a fraud report. The case is under investigation.
•Officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington May 14 on report of a vehicle theft.
•Officers responded to a residence in Lexington May 14 for a domestic assault. An adult male was subsequently arrested.
•An adult female was arrested for DWI after a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Restwood Road in Lexington May 15. Another DWI arrest occurred a short time later near the intersection of Griggs Avenue and South Highway Drive in Lexington.
•Police responded to a motor vehicle hit-and-run accident near the intersection of Restwood Road and Jackson Avenue in Lexington May 15. Officers took information and photos were collected.
•Officers took a criminal sexual conduct report in Circle Pines May 15. The case was forwarded to the Anoka County Criminal Investigations Division.
•An officer stopped a vehicle for several traffic violations near Lake Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington May 16. A female driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•An officer was dispatched to a property damage accident in the 9100 block of Dunlap Avenue in Lexington May 16. The location of the accident is unknown, and there are no suspects at this time.
•Damage to property was reported in the 100 block of Canterbury Drive in Circle Pines May 16.
•Officers were summoned to Walgreens in Lexington May 17 for a disorderly male.
•Officers observed a traffic violation in the 1800 block of Main Street in Centerville May 18. An adult female was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Restwood Road and Lake Drive in Lexington May 20. An adult female was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• Police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Edgewood Road and Lexington Avenue in Lexington May 20. The driver was arrested for DWI.
• An officer pulled over a vehicle after witnessing the driver driving on the grass in the 8900 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington May 21. An adult female driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• Officers responded to a neighborhood dispute in the 1700 block of Main Street in Centerville May 21. Police spoke with both parties and attempted to mediate the situation.
• An adult male was arrested for domestic assault in Centerville May 21.
• Police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South Highway Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington May 22. A female driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• Officers responded to report of a domestic assault involving two adult males in Lexington May 23. One male was arrested and brought to jail.
• A dog bite was reported in the 8900 block of North Highway Drive in Lexington May 23. The victim refused medical attention, and the dog was never located.
• A theft was reported at the Walgreens in Lexington May 24. The theft is under investigation.
• Extra patrol was requested in the 7000 block of Centerville Road in Centerville May 24. Motor vehicle tampering was reported. There are no suspects at this time.
• Officers were dispatched to the 50 block of West Golden Lake Road in Circle Pines May 24 on a report of three disorderly juveniles. The parents were contacted and picked up their children. The juveniles received a verbal warning for their behavior.
• Police were dispatched to a harassment report in the 4100 block of Lovell Road in Lexington May 24.
• An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Restwood Road in Lexington May 24. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
• An officer responded to the area of Lexington Avenue and West Road in Circle Pines May 25 on report of abandoned ducklings. The ducklings were found safe and transported to a wildlife center.
