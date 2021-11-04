The Centennial Lakes Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Officers took a phone call fraud report from the 6800 block of Centerville Road in Centerville Oct. 12.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lovell Road and Syndicate Avenue in Lexington Oct. 13. An adult female was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•Officers responded to a theft from a motor vehicle on the 300 block of Heritage Trail in Circle Pines Oct. 13. The caller advised that the unknown suspect entered her vehicle and removed some property without permission. The estimated loss was $20.
•Police responded to a phone call reporting a theft from a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Marion Court in Circle Pines Oct. 13. The caller advised the unknown suspect entered the vehicle and removed some currency. The estimated loss was $10.
•Officers followed up on a dumping complaint in the 0 block of Inner Drive in Circle Pines on Oct. 13. The suspect has been located.
•An adult female was arrested in the 8800 block of Lexington Avenue Oct. 13 on an outstanding warrant.
•Officers initially took a missing persons report from the 200 block of Galaxy in Circle Pines Oct. 13. Officers were able to locate the party’s whereabouts.
•Officers observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Flowerfield Road in Lexington Oct. 13. An adult female was subsequently arrested for fifth-degree drug possession. An adult male will be charged pending lab results.
•Officers took a report of damage to property in the 4100 block of Lovell Road in Lexington Oct. 13.
•A traffic stop yielded a warrant arrest in the area of Main Street/ Lakeland Circle in Centerville Oct. 13.
•Officers were dispatched to the 0 block of Circle Drive on a delayed burglary report in Circle Pines Oct. 13.
•Officers were dispatched to a theft report in the 8700 block of Arona Avenue in Lexington Oct. 13.
•A theft was reported on the 1900 block of North Highway Drive in Lexington Oct. 14.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Griggs Avenue and Woodland Road in Lexington Oct. 15. A female driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•Officers took a walk-in report of a theft from the 600 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines Oct. 15. There are no suspects at this time.
•Officers were dispatched to a phone call fraud report on the 8900 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington Oct. 15.
•Officers located a male in the roadway near Lake Drive and Village Parkway in Circle Pines Oct. 15. The male was found to be urinating on his vehicle’s tire. The male was cited.
•Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of North Road and Park Drive West in Circle Pines Oct. 16. The male driver was subsequently arrested on outstanding warrants.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Main Street and Peltier Lake Drive in Centerville Oct. 16. An adult female was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•Officers were dispatched to a slumper call within the 3800 block of Restwood Road in Lexington Oct. 17. An adult male was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•An officer observed a traffic violation in the 2000 block of Main Street in Centerville Oct. 18. An adult male was subsequently arrested on an outstanding warrant.
•Officers were dispatched to a phone call reporting suspicious activity on the 1800 block of Hayfield Road in Centerville Oct. 18.
•Officers responded to the area of Lake Drive and Village Parkway in Circle Pines for a motor vehicle vs. deer accident Oct. 20. Officers located the vehicle and injured deer on the shoulder. The deer was dispatched and the vehicle and driver were identified.
•Officers were dispatched to Baldwin Park in Circle Pines on a report of a port-a-potty on fire in the 400 block of Keith Road Oct. 20. Officers extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.
•Officers were dispatched to a theft report in the 70 block of West Road in Circle Pines Oct. 20.
•Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint in the 30 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines Oct. 20.
•Officers came across a suspicious vehicle in the 1 block of School Road in Circle Pines Oct. 21. A juvenile was located in the vehicle and parents were contacted to bring the juvenile home.
•Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Lake Drive and Lexington Avenue on a single-vehicle property damage accident Oct. 21. Officers took information for a report.
•Officers responded to a possible chemical spill in the 0 block of Point Cross in Circle Pines Oct. 22. Officers assisted to put out the fire on the scene.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Woodland Road in Lexington Oct. 22.
•Officers were approached by a person in Baldwin Park who had located an injured owl in the 400 block of Keith Road in Circle Pines Oct. 23. Officers assisted in getting help for the bird.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Restwood Road in Lexington Oct. 23. The female driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•A theft was reported in the 9400 block of Lexington Ave in Lexington Oct. 23.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Restwood Road and Albert Avenue in Lexington Oct. 24. The male driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Main Street and 20th Avenue in Centerville Oct. 24. The male driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•Officers were dispatched to a phone call complaint about littering in the 8800 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Oct. 25.
•Officers were dispatched to the 8900 block of Syndicate Avenue in Lexington for a damage to property report Oct. 25. The case is active and investigation is pending.
•A structure fire was reported in the 1700 block of Main Street in Centerville Oct. 25.
•Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Main Street in Centerville on a report of a contained dog Oct. 26.
•Officers were on foot patrol in the 50 block of West Golden Lake Road on Circle Pines and observed damage to city property Oct. 26.
•Officers were dispatched to a dog at large in the 1 block of Inner Drive in Circle Pines Oct. 26. The dog was returned home.
