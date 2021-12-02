The Centennial Lakes Police reported the following incidents:
•Officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Centerwood Road in Lexington for an information report Nov. 10.
•Officers were dispatched to the 30 block of Circle Drive in Circle Pines for a lost property report on Nov. 10.
•Officers dispatched a phone call to a female who resides in Circle Pines Nov. 10. The female reported criminal sexual conduct that occurred in Las Vegas.
•A theft was reported in the 7300 block of 20th Avenue in Centerville on Nov. 10.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle in Lexington Avenue NE and North Road in Circle Pines that yielded a probable cause search for marijuana Nov. 10.
•Officers were dispatched to a theft report in the 3600 block of Edith Lane in Lexington Nov. 10.
•An officer took a phone call in the 1900 block of Eagle Trail in Centerville regarding suspicious activity Nov. 10.
•An assist was conducted to Lexington City Hall at Griggs Avenue and Edgewood Road in Lexington Nov. 10.
•Police conducted a warrant service attempt in the 3800 block of Patriot Lane in Lexington Nov. 11. One person was transported to jail.
•Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Griggs Avenue and Flowerfield Road in Lexington. The male driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•Officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Restwood on a fuel spill in Lexington on Nov. 11.
•Officers dispatched a phone call to the 200 block of North Star Lane in Circle Pines regarding a possible person whose foot was run over by a vehicle and whose phone was broken Nov. 11. The accident was unintentional.
•An officer checked on an unoccupied suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and North Road in Circle Pines Nov. 12.
•Officers observed a bicycle traffic violation at the intersection of North Highway Drive and Restwood Road in Lexington. The individual was stopped and eventually arrested on his outstanding warrant Nov. 12.
•Officers were dispatched to a loud party in the 7100 block of Brian Way in Centerville Nov. 13.
•Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Griggs Avenue in Lexington Nov. 13. The male driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•Suspicious activity was detected in the 9000 block of Griggs Avenue in Lexington Nov. 14.
•Hit-and-run property damage occurred in the 9000 block of South Highway Drive in Lexington Nov. 15.
•Officers were dispatched to Lexington to check for a runaway juvenile Nov. 17. Officers had no contact.
•Officers took an information report regarding fraud from the 30 block of Village Parkway in Circle Pines Nov. 17.
•An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Naples Street and Flowerfield Road in Lexington Nov. 17. An adult male was subsequently arrested for driving after actions inimical to public safety.
•Officers responded to a phone call fraud report in the 90 block of South Drive in Circle Pines Nov. 17. The caller advised that an unknown suspect completed an online credit transaction without her consent. The account was closed and the caller was credited.
•Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint in the 200 block Galaxy Drive in Circle Pines Nov. 18.
•Officers stopped a male on a bike near the intersection of North Highway Drive and Patriot Lane in Lexington on Nov. 18. The male attempted to flee and was taken into custody.
•An officer observed a traffic violation near the intersection of Lake Drive and Albert Avenue in Lexington. An adult male was subsequently arrested on an outstanding warrant Nov. 19.
•Officers were dispatched to the area of Lexington and Lovell on a property damage hit-and-run report in Lexington Nov. 19.
•Officers were dispatched to the 240 block of Twilite Terrace in Circle Pines on the report of a lost phone Nov. 19.
•Police were dispatched to the 7300 block of 20th Avenue in Centerville on a report of suspicious activity Nov. 19. Police made contact with people at the address and learned that they had permission to be there.
•Police observed a male in the 3900 block of Restwood Road in Lexington who had a warrant for his arrest Nov. 19. The male was subsequently taken into custody on the warrant.
•Officers were dispatched to a runaway juvenile call in the 7000 block of Progress Road in Centerville. This was ultimately found to have been a suspicious activity report.
•Officers were dispatched to a report of theft of a motor vehicle in the 7300 block of Centerville Road in Centerville Nov. 20.
•Officers were dispatched to an illegal burn in the 100 block of Baldwin Drive in Circle Pines.
•Police received a phone call harassment report in Lexington regarding an individual sending several text messages in a row Nov. 20.
•An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Centerville Road and Meadow Lane in Centerville Nov. 20. The male driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.
•Officers were dispatched to a personal injury accident near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Lovell Road in Circle Pines Nov. 20.
•Officers responded to the 1700 block of Heritage Street regarding a mail theft in Centerville Nov. 20. Officers were unable to locate the suspects. The case is still pending.
•Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Houle Circle in Centerville on a report of theft Nov. 21.
•Officers dispatched a phone call to the 7100 block of Peterson Trail in Centerville Nov. 21 on a report of vandalism.
•Officers conducted a business check within the 7000 block of 20th Avenue in Centerville Nov. 22.
•Officers were dispatched to Lexington Avenue and Lake Drive in Circle Pines for a report of lost property Nov. 22.
•Officers requested an escort to the 3900 block of Restwood Road in Lexington Nov. 22.
•Officers were dispatched to a phone call regarding an escort to a property in the 7300 block of 20th Avenue Nov. 22.
•Officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of Centerville Road regarding a fraud report Nov. 23.
•Officers were dispatched to the 9300 block of Lexington Avenue in Lexington regarding a contact order violation Nov. 23.
