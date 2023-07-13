Two pilots are thankful to be alive after two separate incidents in Anoka County.
The first incident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8 near 125th Avenue NE and Legacy Creek Parkway in the city of Blaine. The plane was on its way from the Cambridge Airport to the Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie when the pilot decided to make a stop at the Anoka County Airport in Blaine after experiencing low oil pressure. The pilot was not able to make it to the airport, but landed on the roadway safely. The pilot, who was flying a Cessna 172, was not injured and the plane didn’t sustain any damage.
