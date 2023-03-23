The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
• A motorist was pulled over and summarily stripped of his vehicle’s license plates at 8:33 p.m. Feb. 10 in the area of Elmcrest Avenue N. and Frenchman Road after deputies on routine patrol found the vehicle’s plates to be flagged for impound. Deputies did help the driver coordinate a tow with Dan’s Towing, however.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested for DWI at 9:27 p.m. Feb. 10 in the 7000 block of 157th Street N. after deputies on routine patrol came across a vehicle in the trees with its airbags deployed. After suspecting its driver of DWI, deputies transported the motorist to the law enforcement center.
• Deputies on expired registration patrol throughout the city on Feb. 12 issued three citations to Minnesota drivers for this offense: at 10:15 a.m. in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and 142nd Street N. for August tabs; at 12:18 p.m. in the 5000 block of Freeland Court N. for November tabs; and at 12:34 p.m. on Forest Blvd. N. and 134th Street N. for July tabs.
• Deputies arrested a person at 11:07 a.m. Feb. 13 in the 13000 block of Europa Trail Way N. on a Carver County Sheriff’s Office warrant for gross misdemeanor DWI.
• A Minnesota vehicle owner was cited at 7:47 a.m. Feb. 13 in the area of Forest Blvd. N. and 141st Street N. for displaying license plate tabs that expired in December.
• An animal owner in the 7000 block of Oneka Lake Blvd. N. was cited at 5:24 p.m. Feb. 15 for violating one of the city’s animal control ordinances.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 6:14 p.m. Feb. 16 in the area of Everton Avenue N. and Frenchman Road for displaying tabs that expired in April 2022 and failure to provide proof of insurance, following a traffic stop for the tardy tabs. The driver told deputies that the vehicle was recently purchased from a family member and offered an expired insurance card. Deputies released the driver, but not the vehicle, which was to remain parked until insurance on the vehicle was brought up to date.
• The driver of a black SUV was cited at 4:23 p.m. Feb. 17 on Highway 61 and 137th Street N. for driving after revocation and for failure to provide current proof of insurance after deputies observed the woman, who was known to them for being revoked, leaving a gas station and driving away. The driver admitted to knowing she was revoked and for not having any insurance on her vehicle for two months. A computer check confirmed her revoked status as well as a conviction for no insurance.
• Residents in the 14000 block of Finale Avenue N. at 1:59 a.m. Feb. 18 reported their neighbors for messing with packages that had been delivered.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 10:13 p.m. Feb. 18 in the 13000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for failure to display current registration, after deputies on patrol observed the vehicle displaying tabs that expired in August 2021. A routine traffic stop computer check of the subject’s driver’s license showed not only the driver’s tabs in an expired state, but also previous insurance and registration violations.
• Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies at 10:42 a.m. Feb. 19 issued a written warning to a motorist in the area of 137th Street N. and Egg Lake Road N. for displaying expired registration.
• Theft was reported at 8:25 a.m. Feb. 20 in the 13000 block of Europa Trail Way N. Theft was also reported at 10:17 a.m. Feb. 20 in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N.
• A garbage truck was reported stuck in a snowbank in the 8000 block of 157th Street N. at 9:14 a.m. Feb. 20. Deputies blocked traffic while the industrial tow truck pulled out the stuck truck.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 4:31 p.m. Feb. 20 in the 14000 block of Forest Blvd. N. for failing to yield the right of way, after deputies stopped at the red light at 147th Street and Forest Blvd. N. observed her accelerating through the intersection to turn without the green arrow and almost hit another vehicle that had the right of way to go straight through the intersection. Although the driver initially stated she slid through her turn due to the snowy road conditions, she later admitted to accelerating and later realizing she didn’t have the right of way.
• A dispute was reported at 7:17 a.m. Feb. 21 in the 12000 block of Keller Avenue N. during which a female used a hammer to threaten another female.
• Residents in the 14000 block of Hyde Avenue N. at 2:00 p.m. Feb. 21 reported their mailbox damaged after being struck by a vehicle. Although the complainants had a suspect in mind, that suspect denied any involvement with the incident.
• A business in the 5000 block of 148th Street N. at 2:29 p.m. Feb. 22 reported an unknown individual for driving to the west fence, getting out of a vehicle and cutting the fence twice before being scared off by a floodlight. The complainant stated that the suspect was probably planning to steal a catalytic converter.
• Residents in the 13000 block of Fenway Blvd. N. at 10:05 a.m. Feb. 23 reported a check stolen from the outgoing mail forged and cashed. Suspect information was obtained from the check.
• A snowmobile, the value of which was set at $200, was reported stolen at 11:06 a.m. Feb. 23 from the 5000 block of 134th Street N.
• A resident in the 5000 block of 146th Street N. at 6:55 p.m. Feb. 23 reported having a verbal altercation with snow removal contractors plowing snow from the neighboring nursing home and placing it in his yard. Deputies arriving on scene observed the plow marks, snow pile and resulting traffic hazard, before trying to contact the nursing home and snow removal contractor. Deputies asked the nursing home to keep their snow on nursing home property to prevent a traffic hazard and escalation of the dispute.
• Residents in the 12000 block of Falcon Court N. at 1:29 p.m. Feb. 24 reported receiving a suspicious text message containing a bill for The Urgency Room. The complainant suffered no financial loss at the time of the report.
• Residents in the 17000 block of Greystone Avenue N. at 1:00 p.m. Feb. 25 reported losing $49,700 to an internet ransom scam.
• Snowmobile operators were reported sledding off the trail and onto private property in the 5000 block of 170th Street N. at 1:36 p.m. Feb. 25.
• A business in the 14000 block of Victor Hugo Blvd. N. at 4:36 p.m. Feb. 25 reported shoplifting as seen on surveillance video. The business wanted only to have a trespass notice issued without pressing any charges.
• An intoxicated Hugo resident at an undisclosed location at 6:39 p.m. Feb. 25 reported that the relationship with his wife was not going well and requested information on how to separate. Deputies advised the complainant that divorce was a civil matter and gave him the Washington County crisis hotline number.
— Loretta Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.