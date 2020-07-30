Council needs to reassess water feature
As a Hugo citizen for the past 12 years, I was surprised to read comments from the Hugo City Council during their June 29 workshop with the Parks Commission per The Citizen article, “Lions Park plans move ahead without water feature,” published on July 16.
The City Council has not taken the time to listen to its citizens regarding the inclusion of a splash pad in the Lions Park rebuild. Parks Commissioners that provided comments during the June 29 meeting were 100% in favor of pursuing a splash pad for the community.
The opportunities a splash pad provides to the Hugo community are exciting and outweigh the City Council’s under-researched and misguided opinion. Right now, the Lions Park rebuild is priced at $7.2 million, and the City Council prefers to spend the money to build a $2.2 to $3.5 million pavilion and include more fire pits. Council Member Phil Klein and Mayor Tom Weidt said they preferred to put in more fire pits instead of a splash pad, as they worried about conserving water.
While there have been water issues historically between Hugo and other neighboring cities, I would like to see our city leadership use their creative skills to figure out how to compromise and reconsider a splash pad for the community. It’s sometimes hard to put yourself in others’ shoes. Still, the Hugo community is growing very quickly, with many new families moving in the area.
I want to propose to the City Council, Parks and Planning Commissions to interview Hugo and neighboring communities’ citizens to understand what they want and if they would find a splash pad or water feature of interest. I am confident the answer will be yes. After collecting this information from residents, I’d suggest the city reassess the future of Lions Park.
Kelly Sam
Hugo
Thank you, Ami Wazlawik
I am writing to thank District 38B state Representative Ami Wazlawik for the energy and enthusiasm with which she has completed her first term. Ami’s efforts in assistance for small businesses, support for children and families, criminal justice reform and the bonding bill process for the County Road J/I 35E project, to name a few of her involvements, have had a positive effect for the Hugo community and the rest of the district and state. She is a model of an effective legislator.
Ken Harris
Hugo
Raleigh my choice for state rep
It’s hard to believe that elections are already here, but there’s a primary on Aug. 11.
I’ve made my choice for state representative, and it’s Donald Raleigh. He’s running to replace Linda Runbeck, and she has endorsed him.
Donald’s got life experiences as an eight-year U.S. Army veteran during the Gulf War, the founder of a 17-year digital marketing business with his wife, Marnie, an emergency and disaster management specialist, and the father of four.
Donald Raleigh supports our police and government’s primary role of maintaining law and order. We need that in St. Paul.
I hope you join me in voting for Donald Raleigh in the Aug. 11 primary.
Cindy Bohm
Centerville
