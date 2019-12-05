Prices out of control
The middle class is tired of paying for health care; time to get these doctors, hospitals, pharmacies and health care companies accountable. Prices are out of control and CEO’s are profiting by it.
Pamela Kaasa
Hugo
Concerns about Trident proposal
I am writing to inform my neighbors in Centerville of the City Council’s plans to move ahead with a proposal of tax increment financing (TIF) to build a four-story, 53-unit apartment complex. Eleven units will be available for low-income housing. The first floor will be for retail space. The building is being developed by Trident Development (St. Cloud). Of the three designs proposed, the city choose the most expensive option.
The matter was discussed Oct. 9 and Nov. 13 when the TIF proposal was approved (two members voted no). This matter is not finalized.
I have concerns on this project and on the council’s efforts to develop “downtown” Centerville. This four-story apartment building will stick out like a sore thumb among the residential houses and minimal small businesses on Centerville Road. I have concerns on the use of tax money as an incentive for Trident to build.
The council states a market survey was done showing a need for this. (I have requested a copy of the survey and have yet to receive it.) I have concerns that the reason for the development is to fulfill goals set by the council 15-plus years ago in an effort to generate money for a piece of land that generates no income for the city. I have concerns that the city does a poor job keeping citizens informed of matters concerning the public.
I am encouraging my neighbors to get informed on the proposed development. It will no doubt affect you and your property. You can find information on the building development by searching for city council meeting minutes and agendas on the city website at www.centervillemn.com. The City Council meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
Please do research on this project, the purpose of TIF, ask questions, reach out to your council members or attend a meeting if you have questions or concerns. If no one speaks out, the council assumes no one is concerned about the proposed development.
Katie Dufault
Centerville
