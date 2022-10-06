'Underfunded'
Our community can always tell when it is campaigning season, since many politicians’ favorite word has now become vogue again — “underfunded.” The political definition is: Whatever extra money you have we want with no strings attached.
The likelihood a politician talking ‘underfunded’ can actually tell you a specific number is the same as finding oceanfront property in Hugo. Please get out and vote in November.
Bill Mahre
Hugo
