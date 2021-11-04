Freedom comes with responsibility
I have never thought of myself as a crank, but this issue really sticks in my craw. People state “medical freedom” or religious exemption or cite deeply confused false information as reasons to not get the COVID shot.
Well, that is fine, except their poor choice affects everyone, especially health care workers. Now the National Guard is being sent in to deal with the results of these folks’ irresponsible behavior. And lord knows how many hospital bills for these people are paid for by Medicare and other forms of government-supported insurance.
Seriously, I don’t want my tax dollars going to pay for the inevitable outcome of anyone’s irresponsible behavior. Religious exemption? I say separation of church and state. Seriously, freedom comes with responsibility. You want your freedom to not get vaccinated, then accept the costs of that freedom and don’t expect me to pay for it.
Will Perry
Hugo
Veterans Day
The members of the American Legion Auxiliary Hugo Unit 620 would like to express our sincere appreciation for the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces.
To them, we say thank you for serving this great country. We know you have sacrificed much for our nation and its citizens. And although you may no longer wear the uniform, we know you’re always on call to serve and protect the freedom and security of the United States of America.
We invite everyone to pause on Veterans Day to remember those who have fought for our freedoms. Thank you to all who have so bravely served this great country.
As part of the world’s largest women’s patriotic service organization, American Legion Auxiliary members have dedicated themselves for over a century to meeting the needs of our nation’s veterans and military and their families, both here and abroad. To learn more about the Auxiliary’s mission or to volunteer, donate or join, visit www.ALAforVeterans.org.
Rita Lorey. President
Hugo American Legion Auxiliary Unit 620
