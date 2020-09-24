PAID LETTER
Raleigh will stand up for suburbs
Donald Raleigh will be a strong voice for our suburbs and our suburban way of life. As a father of four children, all graduates of Centennial Schools, Donald views the choice in where and how we live as essential.
Suburban voters need to be aware of the Democrat agenda for suburbia. It combines the Biden and Cory Booker strategies – eliminate single family suburban zoning, set resident income quotas for new housing, densify building codes and remove local control of economic development. Think Met Council on steroids.
Electing Democrats will hand the progressive left the power they seek to transform suburbia. Suburban neighborhoods will mirror the downtowns they surround and will no longer offer choices in how we live. That’s why I’m voting for Republican Donald Raleigh, who will stand up for suburbs and our quality of life.
Van L. Carlson
Lino Lakes
PAID LETTER
Law enforcement
endorses local candidates
The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA) represents Minnesota’s public safety officers, including police, corrections officials, dispatchers, and firefighters.
We’re writing to urge your support and vote for Senator Roger Chamberlain, Donald Raleigh for House, and Elliott Engen for House in the general election on Nov. 3. The MPPOA wholeheartedly endorses them because they are exceptional advocates for the area.
All are strong supporters of our first responders and public safety officials. They stand against attempts to defund and dismantle the police, and they promote public safety legislation that keeps communities safe.
Please join us in supporting Sen. Chamberlain, Raleigh for House, and Engen for House in the General Election on Nov. 3.
Brian Peters
Executive Director
Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association
