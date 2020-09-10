Paid Letter
Misinformation about Rep. Wazlawik
We were deeply troubled to read the three paid letters to the editor featured in the Aug. 26 issue of White Bear Press that tried to falsely link Rep. Ami Wazlawik to the shocking and painful disruption of a peaceful public event that took place in Hugo several weeks ago.
First, Ami was not at the event, nor did the event take place in a part of Hugo that is within her legislative district.
Second, Ami did not condone the response or the language that is at issue. After the event, Ami issued a statement explicitly saying that she did not agree with what had transpired and she asked the DFL candidate involved to apologize.
The fact that this has become a significant issue in Ami’s reelection campaign tells us less about Ami and more about the character of her opponent. We do not know Ami’s opponent, but we do know this strategy. It is what extreme partisans use when they have no record on which to run. It is sleazy, disingenuous and divisive. Aren’t you sick of that by now? We are, and we do know Ami. We know that you will never find a more straight-forward, smart, conscientious and hardworking person to represent all of our interests in the Minnesota state Legislature. Isn’t that what we should all want?
Debra Price-Ellingstad and Vern Ellingstad
White Bear Lake
Lino Lakes
Paid Letter
Fredrick for state Legislature
Is it just me, or do you sense it, too? It’s an election year and here come some first-time candidates, declaring that their experience in the business world somehow qualifies them to sit in the Legislature.
They often sell themselves as qualified because they know how to read a balance sheet and, hence, are able to ferret out the ever-present evils of waste, fraud and abuse. I can’t prove it, but I know this must be true: Of all the candidates who have ever laid claim to this extraordinary talent, fewer than 0.01% have actually found anything resembling the dreaded WF&A.
Do you wonder sometimes, as I do, why they don’t talk about how their business acumen helps them to think more creatively about how government can best serve its constituents? Or how their background will help our state develop the best public education system in the country? Or even how it helps them to evaluate proposals for new programs?
I had just about given up on ever hearing a candidate talk about his or her business abilities in that way. But then, along comes Kris Fredrick.
He worked in a Fortune 100 company for 20 years, rising from the bottom to executive management. As a lawyer, he is not only skilled in business management but also in conducting investigations into employee fraud, preparing arguments for and against proposals and evaluating new business ideas. He has helped start companies, sell them and also wind them up. He has built connections with numerous industries and organizations across the world. This is the resume of someone with the kind of broad, relevant business background that would be a valuable asset to the Legislature.
But then there’s this other thing that tells you a lot about Kris Fredrick: He voluntarily gave up this successful business career to focus on helping others in our community by bringing his talent to the Mounds View School District.
I know from talking with many others in my community that Kris Fredrick is definitely someone we want representing us in the Minnesota state Legislature.
Dennis Dorgan
Circle Pines
Paid Letter
Kris Fredrick is a doer
After reading the letters to editor in the Aug. 27 issue of The Citizen, I contacted Kris Fredrick, DFL candidate for House District 38A, to find out what his position is on the Black Lives Matter rally in Hugo, which occurred in mid-August.
He responded, “I do not condone the incident in Hugo, or the way the message was conveyed. But the voters constantly tell me on the phone that they hate this fingerpointing and blame and they just want someone to focus on making things better.” I must say that I agree. Blaming and shaming won’t fix the problems that we face here in the northeast suburbs, or those in Minneapolis.
Kris Fredrick is a problem solver. He has been endorsed by the Minnesota Professional Firefighters Association in part because of his work as a lawyer to help patent tracking software to locate firefighters who may become lost or injured inside burning buildings. His work was a piece of the teamwork needed to protect firefighters in their work to protect all of us. He has also received an Orange Star for Gun Violence Protection from Protect MN for his efforts to promote gun safety. Kris has a much larger resumé than just these issues, but I am so impressed that he is a doer, not just a sayer. There is lots more information about Kris’s background at voteforkris.com.
Kris is a newcomer to state politics. He has been serving our community as a volunteer through his church and local schools for years. He has volunteered as a lawyer to provide pro bono services to immigrants. He has coached his children’s sports teams, volunteered with Boy Scouts and served as a PTA president. He is someone who has been both a leader and part of a team. His skills in community volunteering and in his professional life as a 20-year lawyer at Honeywell, and now working in IT services at Mounds View Public Schools, have given him the perfect background to represent us in St. Paul.
Kathryn Timm
Lino Lakes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.