Thanks for making a difference
I was just thinking about how many people are getting involved in the Hugo Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Network ... volunteers, businesses, donors of late. There is such a robust outpouring of support from the community. I was searching for an explanation, and one big answer is the support the network receives from you and your reporting in The Citizen. So, thanks so much for making a difference.
Chuck Haas, Hugo
A season to be thankful
White Bear Lake Archery would like to thank all of those who donated money during our grocery bagging fundraiser on Sunday, Dec. 8, at Cub Foods on Centerville Road. As busy as the holiday season is, our archery program very much appreciates the support of the community. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!
White Bear Lake Archery Program
Harry Kavaloski, Hugo
Cops & Courts
First of all, wouldn’t the Cops and Courts page be better titled “Law Enforcement?” It seems that using the word “cops” is just not appropriate today. I think our dedicated officers and deputies deserve better than to be called cops. I do want to mention the great job that Shannon Granholm does in reporting the law enforcement actions taken in the cities of Lino Lakes and Centerville. Shannon reports the facts and nothing but the facts — that is just what I feel we need to hear.
On the other hand, the law enforcement reporting for Hugo is just not up to expectations. The highlighted areas we are getting are surely not needed and only tend to take away from the rest of the information on the page, and in addition, the reports are full of the writer’s thoughts and opinions.
I would like to hear as much as I can regarding the law enforcement actions taken in our city, but what I don’t need is for someone to interject their lay opinion regarding the situation. We need facts, relayed to us in words as close as possible to what the officer or deputy wrote in their report of the incident, just like what we see in the Centerville and Lino Lakes police report sections.
I look forward to your action on this important subject.
Jerry Sullivan, Hugo
