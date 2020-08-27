Paid Letter
Violence, name calling shuts down peaceful community event
This letter needs to be written, it needs to be read, it needs to be processed and thought about by everyone who begins to read it. Our community was going to put together an event open to all people, with no violence, with no threats, the theme to stop this divisiveness of different races, organizations and beliefs.
We had lined up speakers and messages and music for every type of diverse group of people who would have wanted to come and would have come peacefully, and who would have had the heart and desire to try and mend what has happened to our community and our country. Instead, we were met with terroristic threats, we were called KKK and white supremacists for even thinking of trying to pull together diverse cultures and races. Peacefully. Open to all. This was highly unwarranted, this was slander, this was bullying to the first degree.
In our schools, we have had many videos, meetings, lessons to the students about bullies and how to report bullying and how to prevent bullying and how to not be a bully. Why aren’t adults expected to follow these same lessons? Why aren’t adults taught this? I work in the schools, I know what’s going on, and this is infringing upon our First Amendment rights and should not have been allowed in our community.
The current legislator who represents us released a comment that a certain person’s “vulgar language” was something that should have been, and I guess was, apologized for. Not that blameless people in Hugo who were just living their lives in their neighborhood got called evil names, were terrorized, children and teenage girls got called white bxxxx, chants and threats of “Fxxx you, Hugo, Minnesota” was proudly shouted and there were threats of burning down the City of Hugo. There were pinata effigies made to look like targeted people, designed and used to try to beat these people’s effigies in violence. Our event was meant to take some of the hate out of our community. And the threats that our hosting members got while trying to put this event together was despicable, horrendous and unacceptable.
I pray that people look inside their souls and try to understand what do they really want. Do they want unity? Or do they want power over other people? And to try to trample down other people’s rights and individuality and freedom of speech? I ask you to look inside your souls, your hearts, try to find your conscience.
Is it incomprehensible that there are people out there who do want peace and unity and do not want constant hate and divisiveness? And, we don’t need wishy-washy current legislators who refuse to address the real issue by skirting around things. Or not returning phone calls. Or not returning emails. Which is what many acquaintances and friends of mine and I have experienced with the current legislator. I am ready for a change to try to get unity back, to try to get sense and rationality back into our community. And that is not under the current leadership of our local house representative. Be strong, be honest, stand up for what you believe. And if it isn’t the current, popular stance on certain issues... be brave and follow your heart and soul.
Laurie Carlson
White Bear Lake
Question for Rep. Tom Emmer
As a powerful member of the Republican caucus, you have considerable influence over many legislative prerogatives. As such, we are wondering what your plans are to address the systematic degradation of the United States Postal Service that prevails under the current management.
My spouse and I, and many of your constituents, depend on the USPS to deliver prescription drugs in a timely manner. Not only that, but many depend on the postal service to deliver important correspondence that demands timely attention. It isn't just grocery ads and birthday cards.
This assault on an American mainstay is unparalleled and must be stopped. What is your plan?
Kenneth Harris
Hugo
Questioning our leadership
I would like to take a minute to comment on what has been going on in my hometown of Hugo. First, I am not against protesting for a cause that you believe in, that is your right and you should use it.
Recently though a democratic-endorsed candidate from St. Paul came to Hugo and protested in front of Bob Kroll’s residence, he spoke profanities to and in the presence of innocent children, accused Mr. Kroll of being a part of the KKK and also threatened to burn Hugo down.
How is this socially acceptable? And how is this sort of behavior going to make people want to vote for you? Also, even though his behavior was not illegal how is it that our local elected leaders chose not to come out and speak against these threats?
If you are truly for all of the people I would think you would not allow for these sorts of threats to go seemingly unnoticed. This makes me seriously question what sort of leadership we have in place.
Sophie Volt
Hugo
