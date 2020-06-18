Thank you from Scouts
Good Neighbors, indeed! A great big thank you to the Hugo community for your generosity with the Hugo Boy Scout Troop 151’s efforts to collect food and monetary donations for our local Hugo Good Neighbors Food Shelf. We far exceeded our intended goal and are thrilled to be able to provide a large donation of food and money. A special thank you to St. John’s Catholic Church, Grundhofer’s Old Fashion Meats, Festival Foods, Kwik Trip and The Citizen for their extreme generosity in making this possible. Thank you for all of your help on this and making this possible.
Kevin Jensen
Committee Chair of Troop 151
Protecting our young people
Thank you, Sen. Roger Chamberlain, for your strong support of Minnesota’s Tobacco 21 policy, which was recently signed into law. Your efforts as a key supporter of this policy is very much appreciated.
We have a growing epidemic of tobacco use and addiction among our young people. E-cigarette use continues to climb and has almost doubled among eighth graders from 2016 to 2019. It has been reported that one in four Minnesota high school juniors are using e-cigarettes, according to the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey. It has also been reported that nearly 95% of addicted adult smokers began using tobacco before the age of 21 per the National Academy of Medicine research.
By passing Tobacco 21, Minnesota is taking a major step forward to protect our young people from the dangers of tobacco addiction. Thank you for voting to protect the health and safety of the next generation of Minnesotans.
Roger and Ann Spinner
Hugo
PAID Letter:
Kris Fredrick for District 38A
I had the distinct pleasure of working with Kris Fredrick and his wife Kristina on the lighting upgrade project to replace all the light bulbs with LED bulbs in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Circle Pines.
I point this out because Kris is running for the Minnesota House seat in District 38A. On his website, voteforkris.com, Kris explains in his introductory video that infrastructure and the environment are a couple of the areas on which he’d like to focus.
Kris listens and researches the science-based facts, then acts, as he demonstrated with the lighting upgrade project. He learned that the project will reduce the church’s carbon footprint by roughly 100,000 pounds per year. Electrical savings will be approximately $8,000 per year for a payback of about two years. Kris knew that this project was the financially and environmentally responsible plan of action.
With the global crises of COVID-19 and climate change, along with racial strife, we need thoughtful and sensible leadership in the state Legislature. Kris is the person we want representing us during these demanding times.
Please apply for your absentee ballot now at mnvotes.org so you will be prepared to vote for Kris Fredrick in the Nov. 3 election without having to go to the polls. It’s the safe thing to do.
Dwight Benoy
Circle Pines
