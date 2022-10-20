PAID LETTER
Takes his responsibility seriously
Finally, a politician who doesn’t “go along to get along.” That politician is Sen. Roger Chamberlain, and we’re lucky we have a leader like this.
In early September, Sen. Chamberlain issued a report on his committee’s findings on the fraud in food programs for kids administered by the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE). In his report, he brought to light the appalling failures at the agency that led to $250 million in fraud, the largest COVID relief fraud in the nation — the only such fraud, reported to date, in the entire nation.
Last spring, after 200 FBI agents executed search warrants across the state, Chamberlain’s committee held three public hearings in the Senate K-12 Education Committee and zeroed in on MDE’s stunning failure to do its fiduciary duty.
What Chamberlain’s committee uncovered was eye-opening. While MDE employees said they suspected fraud, they did almost nothing to identify and prevent any of the theft. They conducted “desk audits,” then even stopped doing that. They approved reimbursement for hundreds of thousands of meals served from vacant storefronts and third-floor apartments.
The U.S. attorney used the word “staggering” to describe the amount of fraud and how it was carried out. Nonetheless, MDE apparently missed all of it. MDE actually said its process worked. The fraud went on for 11 months. It began in May 2020 and continued until April 2021, when MDE finally notified the FBI.
Indictments have been brought against 47 defendants, who claimed they were serving food to needy children but instead were buying houses, luxury cars, resort property in Kenya, jewelry and international vacations.
Fraud was allowed due to laxness in government oversight. Thankfully, we have a state senator like Sen. Chamberlain who takes his responsibility seriously and is determined that on his watch, the bad apples will be rooted out.
Steve Gerlach
Circle Pines
Public safety is not a talkingpoint
By now, voters should be aware that DFL candidate Heather Gustafson has a history of not being happy with the Vadnais Heights City Council. As a citizen and resident, she had her own agenda and used her organization (VH4Change) to berate those who didn’t agree with her. Despite what you might think about her grievances or her tactics, she is clearly not a serious person and shouldn’t be representing us in the Legislature.
In the fall of 2020, when she was again fighting the Vadnais City Council, the agenda of the meeting included the topic: “Law and order and protecting the suburbs from riots.”
In response, in a Twitter post @HeatherHGus, she referred to the agenda item as “Trump talking points.” Such a partisan and flippant attitude toward safe communities demonstrates she is not serious about important issues that impact all of us.
Wanting safe communities and protecting families is not a “Trump talking point.” Clearly, Ms. Gustafson is quick to judge, unwilling to listen and highly partisan. She is not someone who can be trusted to fairly represent this community or this state.
Allen Thomsen
Vadnais Heights
Elections do have consequences
Minnesota elections come down to this obvious fact: Democrats now run for office claiming to support a strong economy, world-class schools, safe communities and law enforcement.
However, if they win office, do DFL/ Democrats actually support a strong economy, world-class schools, or safe communities/law enforcement?
Democrats/DFL as office holders do not actually support our economy, children’s education, safe communities and law enforcement. We now have high inflation and prices, surging crime due in part to illegal aliens and drugs, well-financed but failing public schools as in reading test scores, and much more.
All five state executive offices up for election this year are now occupied by Democrats: for example, Walz, Ellison, Simon and Blaha. How are they doing for Minnesotans? Minnesota is obviously being moved backward by Democrats.
Gaslighters have learned to skillfully manipulate voters with lies. Remember when riots, arsonists and looters were regularly called “mainly just peaceful protestors?” Our eyes saw the truth on the news! They really are gaslighters.
The fact that most Democrats even hide from debating Republicans is another strong indication of gaslighting. Most do not attempt to justify their radical policy failures. For example, Minnesota Public TV scheduled debates were cancelled at the last minute by Democrats Walz and Simon.
Don’t be gaslighted by radical leftists who campaign wearing “Pro-America” clothing.
The weekly letters in this column are full of examples recognizing this reality.
Most Democrats have become subtle, manipulative and dishonest gaslighters.
The outstanding public servant, state Sen. Roger Chamberlain (SD 36), faces such an opponent, as do Rep. Donald Raleigh (HD 38A) and candidates Elliot Engen (HD36A) and Heidi Gunderson (HD 36B) for Minnesota House of Representatives.
Trust your instincts and avoid voting for gaslighters!
Vote Republican.
Brian Davis
Lino Lakes
