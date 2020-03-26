Thank you Yellow Ribbon
To the Hugo Yellow Ribbon Network and its dedicated volunteers, I'd like to express a most heartfelt thank you. Your continued support of our deployed troops, like the service they render, does not waver.
I know our son Eric is ever so proud of his hometown when care packages arrive for his guys and gals at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. The goodies they contain: coffee, cookies, toiletries, even laundry pods, are so appreciated. And the photo of his medevac crew draped in handmade blankets from Oneka Elementary kids is priceless.
If our deployed men and women need something, our Yellow Ribbon makes sure they get it. Bless you for your good work.
Debra Neutkens
Blue Star Mother
Hugo
Editor’s note: These two letters were submitted by students from Oneka Elementary School in Hugo, as part of a class project.
Calling all fisherman
We recently completed a study about the effect lead has on the lakes and wildlife in Minnesota. Lead is an extremely dangerous product for sinkers; you should consider using alternatives for lead. Instead, you could use steel, tin, brass and clay for your sinkers. Think of all the times you have lost a sinker in the water, all the fish that ate them, the wildlife that eats fish, and now, all the fish you have eaten. That’s a lot of lead in the fish body and potentially ours, too. As you continue to fish this winter season, consider buying non-lead fishing tackle from retailers like Bass Pro Shops, Cabelas, Strike King Fishing Tackle. It only takes on lead sinker to poison and kill a loon.
Brody Lashomb and Charlie Thompson
Oneka Elementary School
Hugo
Zebra Mussles: What can you do?
We are fifth grade students at Oneka Elementary in Hugo. We have been doing some research on zebra mussels and would like to try and help get rid of them, so as you use your boars, and other watercraft this summer, please be sure to check them for zebra mussels and other invasive species before moving them from and to lakes
We need everyone’s help to keep them from spreading to other lakes Once they are in a water body, they are difficult to remove, but there are some solutions.
We can clean zebra mussels, and other invasive species from boats, trailers and water equipment. We can also drain the water from our boats, ballast tanks, moter, live well and bait container. Also drain plugs out while transporting equipment.
We should also dispose of unwanted bait in the trash. Do all this before moving to a different body of water.
Piper Hjelmhaug and Cassidy Detlefsen
Oneka Elementary School
Hugo
