Do better
On behalf of Hugo Diversity Strong, I want to thank all of our community members for their continued attendance to District 624 school board meetings.
I also want to apologize for the behavior of the WBL Parent Patriots, also known as the WBL Divided. On Sept. 13, the school board meeting was adjourned after 10 minutes because of the behavior of their group. Several were refusing to wear masks, even while an accommodation was provided for those who couldn’t wear a mask. A BIPOC woman was verbally attacked with her child sitting next to her. A woman was shouting about Nazism. Some were campaigning out of order. This was all over a mask. A mask that they only needed to wear for the duration of the meeting. The policy that was implemented at the last work session was passed, stating that face coverings, specifically a mask, must be worn. They were given the opportunity to mask upon entering, but refused.
I am sincerely sorry for the scene they’ve caused. We had some important information to learn that evening, and there were those who wanted to address the board during public forum. Adults should never act the way they did. I understand why some community members avoid gatherings from all backgrounds in life. There’s no telling how you’ll be treated. I think we can agree that the Patriots and those who share their views would have a toxic effect on school policies.
My question for this group is, can you really be proud of your behavior? The temper tantrums, the whining, the misinformation being shared and the evil rage is completely unacceptable. Parents should be role models for their children, and I can’t imagine what these children are learning by watching this group lose control for a second meeting in a row. If you really want a better school district for your children, you’re not going to achieve anything by being disruptive. I’m fairly certain that a mask should be one of the low priorities on your agenda. Do better.
Amanda Carter
Hugo
Equity benefits all
I am a mother of three boys, the oldest of whom goes to a private school, while my middle son just started kindergarten in the district. The focus on equity was ramped in the private school, and I want to share our family’s experiences.
One of the concerns I hear from anti-equity parents is that kids will be “separated” or “bullied” for their differences. These are valid concerns. Since the last year, there have been more incidents of kids disagreeing about social and political issues at my son’s school. It took commitment from both the school administration and the families to resolve those incidents.
I ask myself, was that division between the students caused by the school’s equity efforts? Or was it because the kids were not prepared to understand why those efforts were necessary? Why could they not handle different perspectives and acknowledge opposing views? Were they not taught to debate in a civil way, and to argue with kindness?
I believe that schools should be a place to learn and to encourage discourse — no matter how uncomfortable it gets. Debating and thinking critically are important lessons that each child should learn to prepare them to go out into the real world. And all these are a part of what it means to instill equity in our schools. It’s not about dividing or separating — it’s about recognizing our differences, learning about each other’s history and experiences, and guiding our students to use what they learn for the common good.
Equity should be taught in age-appropriate ways. We should not throw heavy topics at our students and then just leave them to process the impact by themselves. There should be guidance, support and channels for civil discourse — and our schools should be able to provide that. Educators have had roadblocks along the way, but that doesn’t mean we remove equity from education. Equity will benefit all of us.
With equitable education, my hope is that when our kids leave the district, they will be able to look at the world with awareness, understanding and acceptance. That is a brighter future that I want not just for my own children, but for all White Bear Lake students.
Beatrice Alvarez
Hugo
