Transforming risk to wellness
During these difficult times, we are asking our communities’ assistance to ensure that the additional risk our families and children face is transformed into wellness.
Families, be strong in the face of stress and ask for support when you need it. Neighbors, increase social connections virtually or at a distance. Employers, allow for flexibility in scheduling. Service industries, greet parents who are having a tough time with their children with an understanding smile. Spiritual communities, offer services needed by our children and families.
We all play a role in strengthening families now more than ever before, and Washington County is here to help:
•The Washington County Crisis Response Unit provides 24/7/365 mobile crisis mental health services for adults and children experiencing a crisis. Phone: 651-275-7400
•If you need to report physical or sexual abuse, neglect or exploitation of a child, call 651-430-6457 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. After hours, you may call Crisis Response 651-275-7400 to make a report. If the child is in immediate danger, call 911.
•Parents may also call Minnesota Communities Caring for Children at 1-800-CHILDREN (800-244-5373) if they need support or just wanting to talk.
Together we can maintain strong families, protect our children and transform risk to wellness. Stay aware, stay involved and stay healthy.
Jan Hayne, Washington County Citizens Review Panel chair
Pam Clifton, Washington County Citizens Review Panel member
