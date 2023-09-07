PAID LETTER
Updated: September 9, 2023 @ 1:23 am
When did we start believing that the two major political parties — vehicles designed to hoard power — get to dictate our values? Weren’t values supposed to be determined by our local communities through culture, civics and spiritual life?
Not surprisingly, the political parties are doing an awful job. They’re using increasingly divisive rhetoric to bogeyman the other, all the while becoming more extreme and divisive. They’re indoctrinating our friends, families and neighbors, making conversation nearly impossible.
I recently joined the Forward Party, with the intention of breaking this loop. The two major parties dictate how you should feel and mandate top-down solutions. The Forward Party listens to what you say needs changing and helps you find bottom-up, local solutions. All the while, it helps cultivate our civic responsibility, and it develops leaders on the ground.
I encourage all looking to break the vicious cycle of rhetoric destroying our communities to join the Forward Party. We’re active right here throughout Minnesota. To join, go to ForwardParty.com/Minnesota, and RSVP for an upcoming event.
Not left. Not right. Forward!
Shawn Haag
Hugo
