Good things from Hugo
I want to give a shout-out to the Hugo Post Office for doing such a great job with getting packages to our soldiers. Our son has had several deployments, and recently our son-in-law returned from his deployment. Each package that we have sent has been delivered to them intact and in a short amount of time. Our son’s birthday package that we sent on Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. arrived on Aug. 8, his birthday on the other side of the world!
We are also thankful for the Hugo Beyond Yellow Ribbon Network that keeps faithfully sending packages, and which, along with our own Hugo Post Office, is a big part of keeping our soldiers the happy recipients of good things from home.
Debra Sivula
Hugo
