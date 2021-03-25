Fahrner Asphalt Sealers LLC do crack seal work in county
Fahrner Asphalt Sealers LLC will do crack seal work on Washington County roads during the summer, after the county board recently approved a $168,886 contract with the company.
Crack sealing maintains county roads by sealing the cracks that develop in roads. This reduces the amount of water that can infiltrate the pavement and road base, which reduces freeze-thaw damage. Reducing the freeze-thaw damage helps to slow road degradation. Prolonging the life of the road helps to preserve the financial investment in the road and extends the time until the next reconstruction is needed. Crack sealing is done annually on various roadways, county park roads and parking lots throughout the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.