Kind of leadership Minnesota needs
In response to the mean-spirited and baseless comments made in the letter “Rep. Wazlawik defends Walz, not Minnesota families” about Rep. Ami Wazlawik (House District 38B) that appeared in the March 25 issue of The Citizen, I feel compelled to state some facts to even the field.
Ami Wazlawik is by far the most hardworking, involved and committed representative our district has had since we've lived in it. Among her recent efforts on behalf of workers is activity to expand access to earned sick and safe time for the dignity and safety of all workers; securing worker's compensation for first responders (e.g., nurses, doctors, paramedics, EMTs, firefighters, police officers, correction officers, day care workers); helping hospitality and service workers return to their jobs; and supporting Minnesota students to recover from the past pandemic year and prepare for their future. A review of the legislative agenda will detail these and many other activities she has forwarded and supported.
Our state representative has supported science-based and expert-recommended practices with regard to measures to mitigate the effect of the COVID virus while balancing the needs of the business community, thus saving countless lives. This is the kind of leadership Minnesota needs. We are fortunate to have the care and studied expertise of Rep. Wazlawik in 38B.
(Dr.) Kenneth A. Harris
Hugo
