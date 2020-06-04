Thank you for coverage
Thanks for all the interesting articles in the May 21 issue of The Citizen. I so enjoyed reading about
Aimee Lancaster and Amar Singh’s Plastic Free Pursuit business here in Hugo. Can’t wait to try some of their products since I too have a passion to clean up our environment and rid it of endocrine disruptors like plastic that are causing so much havoc with our health.
Deb’s article on the grave finder was really helpful since I love genealogy and now have a great website to go to. Since I bank at Ideal, it was fun to see the photo of Rachel Jones, the new branch manager. Always nice to learn what the Hugo Planning Commission is up to. Great interview with Jennifer Grimm. Makes me proud to be from Hugo.
I have one more thanks. It is to whomever rings the Angelus bell at old St. John’s/new St. Genevieve’s east campus. My husband and I love hearing that bell ring at noon calling us to prayer. It is such a special French custom. They used to ring it here at 6 a.m., noon and 6 p.m.
It’s a good life here in Hugo; lots to thank God for.
Pat Wittkop
Hugo
