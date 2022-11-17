Thank you for your
The nearly 600 members of White Bear Lake Area Educators know that strong schools are the foundation of vibrant, thriving communities. We are honored to serve our students and their families and are deeply appreciative of the community’s recent show of support for our work as educators. The resources provided as a result of the capital projects levy renewal will allow us to continue to provide high-quality learning experiences to meet the needs of all learners for years to come. Thank you for your valuable investment in our collective future.
Erika Jagiella
Hugo
Vice-President
White Bear Lake Area Educators
Local #7286
